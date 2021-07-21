A fresh format was introduced to the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo in 2019.
The new tournament-style rodeo had (and still has) its critics. For tie-down roping, when it came down to the start-from-scratch approach in the finals, it meant all prior good runs didn’t matter anymore. However, they were still necessary to reach that point. But, for Seth Hall in 2019, he was able to recover from a bad run and capitalize on what the new tournament offers in overcoming an unsatisfying attempt.
“When you’re the winner, you don’t care about the format,” Hall told WyoSports in 2019. “It was a little different, and there’s lots of ways to look at it. … But it is what it is, and when you are the champion, you don’t really care. There were a lot of things that I still didn’t understand, too, but clean slate, one guy (wins) in the short round."
To have been able to enter the performances, where he was grouped with nine other cowboys and competed on back-to-back days, Hall was forced to have two good slack runs and finish in the top 40. The top performers throughout the performances advanced to the final two days of competition for a chance at the title.
“I qualified through slack and had two good runs, which, if it was over there like the olden days, you would have went straight to the short round on your next run,” Hall said. “But instead, you come back to the semifinals, and I miss the first calf, yes, and then I come back and win a second, and that’s exactly how you get another chance. It’s like a mulligan, little bit.”
Frontier Park Arena provides a little bit more difficulty when it comes to tie-down roping. The calf has a 20-foot head start, which is among the largest distances in professional rodeo. The increased distance can provide more leeway for the calf to veer in a tougher position, and could pose more difficult for the cowboy.
The increased difficulty may not impact certain cowboys as much as others, especially practicing with the head start because reps are critical in the event.
Of the top 20-ranked tie-down ropers in the world as of late June, only two of them were from a state that isn’t known to have warm weather year-round – Trey Young from Dupree, South Dakota, and Haven Meged of Miles City, Montana. Kyle Lucas also hails from Carstairs, Alberta. This equates to added opportunity to practice, and practice outdoors.
“The more you practice, the better you get; its really that simple,” Moorcroft, Wyoming, product and tie-down roper Cole Robinson told WyoSports in 2016. “You have to have a lot of drive to be a calf roper. It’s not a lot like the other events. The person that works the hardest at it is the one that will have the most success most of the time.
“Some of the other events, if you’re bigger and stronger, it helps. In calf roping, the more you work, the better it is.”