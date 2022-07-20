WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Scoring: The calf gets a 20-foot head start – one of the longest in professional rodeo. Once the cowboy ropes the calf, he flanks it, which is picking it up on its side or its back. After the calf is down, the cowboy must tie three of the calf’s legs together and, when finished, throw his hands in the air to signal the judge and timekeeper. The calf must stay tied for six seconds for the cowboy’s run to be counted, and the cowboy is given a 10-second penalty if he breaks the barrier too soon. The fastest time wins.

