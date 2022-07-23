CHEYENNE – Just across the highway from Frontier Park, visitors can experience a different kind of unique Western history.

The 28th Fort D.A. Russell Days are continuing today and Sunday at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, and are free and open to the public.

