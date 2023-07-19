CHEYENNE — An important part of Cheyenne’s yearly celebration of Western heritage is how you dress. Cowboys, musicians, tourists, locals and real-life ranchers often try to show their pride by wearing authentic Western attire like cowboy hats, cowboy boots, blue jeans and a button-up shirt.
While this can seem intimidating to newcomers to the city during Cheyenne Frontier Days, CFD Concessions Committee chairman Woody Acord said that the important thing is to look true to yourself.
“I don’t think there really is, to me, an authentic Western way,” he said. “Authentic Western depends on how you grew up and what you were exposed to. I grew up in Iowa, of all places, and it’s all farming, a little bit of ranching.”
Acord said he grew up watching television programs with cowboys, and, for many, that’s their only exposure to the style.
“We saw it on TV, like Roy Rogers,” he said. “You know, the long-sleeve shirt, the belt, the hat. That’s how people always picture authentic Western, and that probably is. … But, to me, it’s whatever you feel comfortable with when you’re out here visiting CFD. If you want to wear a ball cap with a long-sleeve shirt and a pair of jeans, awesome. If you want to wear just a ball cap with a T-shirt and shorts, awesome.”
Acord said that as long as you’re comfortable with what you wear, you’ll have a good time at CFD this year.
Jim VanCise, the Parades Committee chairman, chooses to dress in Western style in his daily life. VanCise also advised visitors to put personal comfort above all else. He recommended a straw hat for visitors that want to wear a cowboy hat to this year’s festivities.
“You won’t look goofy, but, I’ll tell you this, felt hats are very hot,” VanCise said. “The white straw hats are the coolest, especially if you get one that has a lot of airflow on the sides. … If you want to be more comfortable, get a straw hat.”
He said that one of his favorite parts of going to the parade is being able to see all the ways people express themselves and their pride of Western heritage at the event.
“I love going to the parade,” he said. “I’m just watching. Everybody, so many people, gets dressed Western. They come out here, they want to get into spirit. It just looks like you’ve gone back in time. It’s such a neat, neat thing to see. … That’s our history, that’s our tradition.”
VanCise’s definition of looking authentically like a cowboy is a classic combination.
“Authentic, to me, would be a pair of cowboy boots, blue jeans, a Western shirt and a cowboy hat,” he said. “I don’t think anybody is going to put their nose up in the air at any patron, regardless of how they’re dressed. … They’re going to be accepted.”
Whether you choose to dress like you would at work, hanging out at home or dress for the brand, you’ll have a place to have fun at this year’s Cheyenne Frontier Days.
