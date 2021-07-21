The wild horse race is the final event of the day at each Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo. But that final event can sometimes be the most entertaining.
The event consists of teams with three individuals and an unbroken horse. The three individuals are a mugger, a shanker and, of course, the rider. But no job is less important than the other.
“Each spot has its own difficulties,” said Wade Agin, who has been wild horse racing for 23 years. “Mugging is more aggressive, there’s a certain mentality that comes with the position, and you're in the kill zone a lot more.”
The main duty of mugging is to control the horse's head to prevent it from rearing up. The mugger and the shanker work together to control the horse while the shanker holds the lead rope to keep the horse from running away. Agin said the shanker is sort of like a seatbelt as he attempts to hold the mugger up near the horse with the rope.
Billy Sharton – another veteran in the game – has spent his fair share of time mugging, but has switched to taking on the responsibility of a shank man for the past three years. He agreed that when you're mugging, you're not necessarily safe.
“My first six years, I mugged, and I found out mugging is tougher because of the sole fact that you’re in the danger zone," Sharton said. "You’re the one making the biggest decision. I’ve been kicked a bunch as a mugger and only once as a shank man."
As one could imagine, the blood starts pumping leading up to the horse being released from the chute. The adrenaline that comes from the run is almost unmatched.
“From the start, there’s always butterflies,” Agin said. “They used to start in the morning, right when you wake up, but now its only about 15 minutes before you compete for me … The only way you could match the adrenaline – I know it’s not a great thing to say – is running from the police.”
Sharton confirmed that the thrill is something that’s hard to compare to.
“It’s pretty crazy. You have this feeling that takes over, sometimes you forget to breathe,” Sharton said. “I’ll get my stomach to drop two to three days in advance, and start to get a little nerves and excited about it. But about a half-hour before, you’re ready to go, you can feel everything spike on you, and when you open the chute, a calm comes over, and you know this is what you came to do.”
Agin has found himself on the right side of success more often than not. The 41-year-old has been a part of teams – which include his brother – that have won world titles in 2005, 2007 and from 2012-16. He’s also earned bragging rights at the "Daddy of ’em All" in 2000, 2002 and 2017.
The competition runs through his blood, with his dad and uncles starting the Wild Horse Racing Association in the early 1970s. The horses are a little less wild than they were 50 years ago, but it doesn’t take away from the rewarding feeling that overcomes someone when they have a successful run.
“When you mug a horse for a first time, you feel untouchable,” Sharton said. “It’s just so crazy, the feeling you get, because the horse is so much bigger and stronger than you.
"When you can stop an animal that size, you feel amazing, you feel bulletproof.”