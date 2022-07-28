CHEYENNE – In their 69th visit to Cheyenne Frontier Days, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds put on a dazzling display of their skill sets Wednesday morning during the Wings Over Warren Air Show.

The morning began with a thick fog blanketing Cheyenne, causing a 45-minute delay to the show over F.E. Warren Air Force Base. For this reason, the U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue did not perform their parachute flag jump, and the 28th Bombardment Wing’s two-ship flyover in B-1B bombers did not happen.

Serena Bettis is a senior journalism major at Colorado State University who is interning this summer at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. She can be reached by email at sbettis@wyomingnews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @serenaroseb.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus