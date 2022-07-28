...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Albany
and central Laramie Counties through 530 AM MDT...
At 441 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Whitaker to 6 miles
northeast of Virginia Dale. Movement was east at 30 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Cheyenne, Burns, South Greeley, Hillsdale, Federal, Crystal Lake
Reservoir, Crystal Lake Campground, Ranchettes, Warren AFB, Frontier
Park, Whitaker, North Cheyenne, Warren Af Base, Gun Barrel, Fox
Farm-College and South Greeley High.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 1 and 37.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 337 and 384.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Wings Over Warren Airshow as part of the 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly in formation during the Wings Over Warren Airshow as part of the 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly in their diamond formation during the Wings Over Warren Airshow as part of the 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Media and spectators watch the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Wings Over Warren Airshow as part of the 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Two members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly close together during the Wings Over Warren Airshow as part of the 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Crew members, along with media and spectators, watch the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Wings Over Warren Airshow as part of the 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Crew members, along with media and spectators, watch the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Wings Over Warren Airshow as part of the 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly in formation during the Wings Over Warren Airshow as part of the 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
A U.S. Air Force Thunderbird F-16 performs during the Wings Over Warren Airshow as part of the 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Wings Over Warren Airshow as part of the 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Wings Over Warren Airshow as part of the 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Wings Over Warren Airshow as part of the 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly in formation during the Wings Over Warren Airshow as part of the 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly in formation during the Wings Over Warren Airshow as part of the 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Helicopters fly over hundreds of cars during the Wings Over Warren Airshow as part of the 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Wings Over Warren Airshow as part of the 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly in formation during the Wings Over Warren Airshow as part of the 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – In their 69th visit to Cheyenne Frontier Days, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds put on a dazzling display of their skill sets Wednesday morning during the Wings Over Warren Air Show.
The morning began with a thick fog blanketing Cheyenne, causing a 45-minute delay to the show over F.E. Warren Air Force Base. For this reason, the U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue did not perform their parachute flag jump, and the 28th Bombardment Wing’s two-ship flyover in B-1B bombers did not happen.
The crowd did get to see a demonstration of the A-10C Thunderbolt II, a C-130 flyover done by a pilot from the Wyoming Air National Guard’s 153rd Airlift Wing and a demonstration by the 37th Helicopter Squadron.
The 37th Helicopter Squadron is a unit of the 20th Air Force and had two UH1-N helicopters at the show. The helicopters landed in a nearby field, quickly dropped off two airmen each and then flew away to complete a loop around the air show viewers before landing again to retrieve the airmen. This was meant to be a demonstration of how they can stealthily deploy airmen onto the ground in a combat situation.
“They’re fantastic,” said viewer Tony Cornelio. “It’s fun to see the capability of them being able to drop folks quickly, pick them up quickly, and just getting to see the capability of that.”
Cornelio is originally from Casper and now lives in Denver. He was at the show with his grandfather, Ellis Caldwell, and said they have been coming to the show for about 35 years.
“We’ve been coming out here most of my life, so my grandparents used to bring us out all the time, and now I bring my grandfather with me,” Cornelio said.
Caldwell served in the U.S. Army for around 34 years, he said, and retired as a colonel. Both said they love the Thunderbirds air show because it’s a lot of fun to watch the fast jets and be able to feel them as they go by.
The Thunderbirds have performed during Frontier Days for their entire existence since 1953; CFD was their first civilian air show. The team has only missed one performance, in 2013, when its whole season was canceled due to budget cuts.
“It’s an absolute honor to be a part of it,” said Maj. Jake Impellizzeri, who serves as Thunderbird No. 8, in an interview Monday before the Thunderbirds practice. “It’s cool to come back and see the legacy that Cheyenne Frontier Days has paved for us, and our legacy being here, being the staple of Frontier Days.”
Impellizzeri is the advance pilot/narrator for the Thunderbirds, meaning he arrives at show sites before the rest of the team to set up the show logistics. During the show, he’s the voice viewers hear over the speakers, directing them to the formations in the sky.
“It’s fun being the hype man and playing with people’s emotions during the show, because we’ve redesigned the show,” Impellizzeri said. “It’s less of just airplanes flying in front of you, and it’s more of a production. It tells a story. That’s what I get to do on the mic is tell the story.”
The Thunderbirds fly F-16C and F-16D jets, which Impellizzeri called “the best-looking airplane in the entire world.”
“It’s so fun to fly,” Impellizzeri said. “If you look at it … from the face, you’ll notice the canopy looks like a bubble. And when you’re flying that thing, it just feels like you’re sitting on the tip of a pencil, and … you’ve strapped a jet to yourself. You become one with the machine, which is a cool feeling.”
This year, the Thunderbirds had to take off from Loveland, Colorado, because Warren Air Force Base doesn’t have a runway, and the Cheyenne Regional Airport runway is currently undergoing reconstruction. This made logistics more complicated, air show director Lt. Col. Thomas McKnight said Monday, and the CFD show is one of the more challenging shows the Thunderbirds put on.
“We do what we can to make it happen,” McKnight said. “Right now, there’s a lot of driving back and forth, and we’ve got project officers that are stationed down there in Northern Colorado, helping them take care of the jets.”
McKnight is the director of operations for the 319th Missile Squadron on base and took on the air show as a special project. On Monday, he said he was excited for his family to be able to see the show for the first time and to watch the looks on his kids’ faces.
Impellizzeri said one of the things he loves most about doing the air show is the people and the supportive community. This is his first season with the Thunderbirds, so he said he was also excited to get to see the rodeo and the rest of Frontier Days.
“We make it a point to come back here every year, year in, year out,” Impellizzeri said. “(We) never miss one, which is a testament to all 140 people on the Thunderbirds who put this production together. … It takes every single person, multi-capable airmen, to do what we do: put on an incredible show for the people of this community.”
Serena Bettis is a senior journalism major at Colorado State University who is interning this summer at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. She can be reached by email at sbettis@wyomingnews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @serenaroseb.