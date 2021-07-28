CHEYENNE – Some people woke up as early as 5 a.m. Wednesday to get out to F.E. Warren Air Force Base.
It was finally the day for one of the most popular events during Cheyenne Frontier Days: the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds air show. It had been two years since anyone in the city had gotten to see the aerial acrobatics team perform, as the COVID-19 pandemic kept the Thunderbirds from performing for a good chunk of last year.
Only 1,500 cars would be allowed to park in a drive-in style at the Air Force base, the location for the air show since 2019. The gates opened at 6 a.m. and would be closed at 8:30, about an hour before the show began, or when the grounds hit capacity.
Nathan and Taylor McKenzie got up around 6 a.m. to bring their 2-year-old daughter out to the air show, their first as a family in Cheyenne and their daughter’s first.
Nathan McKenzie said his parents took him to many Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy Blue Angels air shows when he was growing up, which got him interested in planes. That then led to him enlisting in the Air Force, and now he and the family are stationed in Cheyenne.
“I got stationed out here in October, so this is our first Frontier Days,” Nathan McKenzie said. “Our daughter loves planes, and I like the sound of a jet engine.”
Taylor McKenzie agreed that it was incredible to see the aerobatics of the Thunderbirds and how the pilots are so in control of their moves.
Sharleen Stanley was visiting her son from Columbus, Ohio, this week, and the two were joyful about the air show and the fact that they’d gotten a great parking spot Wednesday morning.
“The Thunderbirds put on a huge show in Dayton, Ohio, every few years, and I missed it this year,” she said. “So, I was looking at their schedule and saw they would be in Cheyenne, which was perfect, since my son is stationed here.”
This would be the first and last time Stanley would get to see the team in Cheyenne, since her son will be transferred in the fall, so this week was a great time for the two to spend time together and take in the Frontier Days fun.
The Thunderbirds have been performing since 1953, the third-oldest aerobatic team behind the French Air Force’s Patrouille de France (formed in 1931) and the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels (formed in 1946).
According to information provided by the U.S. Air Force, the Thunderbirds have five specific objectives in their work: support the Air Force’s recruiting and retention programs; reinforce public confidence in the Air Force by demonstrating the professional competence of its members; strengthen morale among airmen; promote and participate in Air Force community relations efforts; and project international goodwill by representing the nation and its armed forces to foreign nations.
The show started off at 9:30 a.m. with a demonstration of Air Force jumpers leaping from planes and gently parachuting to the ground. The first airman carried an American flag, landing to the sound of the National Anthem being performed on the ground. The other jumpers carried flags to represent the rest of the nation’s military branches.
Once the show began at 10 a.m., everyone had their eyes on the skies, pointing out where the six planes were miles before they actually reached the base. Four flew in formation together during most of the air show, while two others flew in different directions not too far away.
The roars of the planes could be deafening at points, with some young children even crying due to their surprise from the noise.
There are seven demonstration maneuvers the Thunderbirds do during their shows: the opposing knife edge pass (when two planes look as if they are going to crash head-on, but then turn and fly in opposite directions), a crossover break, a trail to diamond roll, a five-card loop (when five planes go in a loop in formation), a line break loop (when five planes fly off in formation, but one breaks off to complete a loop), a delta roll and the high bomb burst (when five planes take off in opposite directions, leaving plumes of a smoke in their wake).
The planes darted across the sky, ascending to the heavens and occasionally disappearing in the blue sky, before roaring back over the base. Smoke trailed behind the planes, occasionally making shapes in the sky.
The show officially ended about 45 minutes later, with an appearance from a massive B-52 plane.