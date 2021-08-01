CHEYENNE – In Cheyenne Frontier Days' 125 years, only a handful of women have served in top leadership positions.
But even if they weren't officially running the show, women have been involved in the rodeo since its beginning, said Michael Kassel, assistant director and curator of collections for the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum.
For the second annual Frontier Days, when it became a multi-day event, there weren't nearly enough accommodations in the city of about 10,000 to meet the needs of every visitor, Kassel said. While some slept on the trains, many families put their homes on a register – like a 19th-century Airbnb, Kassel said – and opened them up to guests. Women, typically working as homemakers at the time, did the heavy lifting in preparing for boarders.
There were no women contestants in the very first Frontier Day in 1897, but the following year, cowgirls were able to participate in an exhibition-type horse race.
"From the very get-go, cowgirls were participating," Kassel said. "I think that a lot of people were excited to see women do what they could on horseback, because we're talking about that being very radical, to have women riding horses or racing, and so that was exciting. Cheyenne Frontier Days recognized that very early."
The first official competition for women came in 1904 with a relay race sponsored by The Denver Post. The same year, Bertha Kepernick became the first woman to be mentioned as a saddle bronc contestant after she demonstrated what she could do, showing up cowboys who had been grumbling about having to compete in bad weather, Kassel said.
In 1906, Mrs. A.C. Clayton won the first Cheyenne Frontier Days world ladies' saddle bronc championship. Clayton also won the ladies' relay race that year.
Still, women's participation as contestants was fairly irregular in the rodeo's early years, Kassel said. Women's events were absent from the competition from about 1908 to 1914, when the ladies world championship saddle bronc competition returned and stayed until the 1920s.
Competitive women's events continued sporadically until a several-decade gap between 1948 and 1971. One reason may have been that it became more and more expensive to own several horses to run in the relay race, Kassel said.
"But there (were) also rumors that the judges got tired of husbands and boyfriends arguing about who actually won the race, and so they decided 'OK, enough of that,'" Kassel said. "It was kind of atrocious."
Today, women compete in barrel racing and breakaway roping, which was featured by Frontier Days for the first time in 2019.
While there aren't great records to keep track of early Frontier Days volunteers, Kassel said, women have been helping out for decades. Even so, the first woman was not inducted into the HEELS, a volunteer organization started in the 1930s, until Liz Escobedo became a member in 2006. Escobedo was also inducted into the Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame.
Rose Nelson Ecoffey was an Oglala Sioux woman from the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. Also known by her stage name, Princess Blue Water, Ecoffey was instrumental in making the Indians Committee what it is today, Kassel said. Beginning in the 1930s, she brought dancers from the reservation to perform at Frontier Days and managed them.
Now-U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., was the first woman appointed to the Cheyenne Frontier Days Board of Directors in 2004, Kassel said. Lisa Murphy then became the board's first female chair in 2016.
Lummis also served as Miss Frontier in 1976, one in a string of women who have served as ambassadors of Frontier Days, beginning with Jean Nimmo Dubois in 1931.
In 2005, Lynne Boomgaarden, now a justice on the Wyoming Supreme Court, became the first woman to serve on the CFD General Committee, as the Indians Committee chairperson.
One of the most notable woman volunteers, Kassel said, was Margaret Boice. In 1922, Boice's husband, Fred, became the Parades Committee chairperson.
"The parade had been pretty much the same thing year after year since the beginning in 1897: a few bands, maybe the military would be involved, the cowboys would be involved with the parade. Fred Boice wanted something different," Kassel said. "And so he, being busy trying to keep everything else together, actually asked his wife, Margaret, to start organizing something unique, and she came up with something known as a pageant of Wyoming transportation," which included things like stagecoaches and cars.
After Fred stepped down as chairperson, the parade apparently reverted back to its original form, Kassel said – until 1927, when the Parades Committee chairperson asked Margaret to recreate her version of the parade. She and Fred advertised that they were looking for old carriages, which were quickly being replaced by automobiles. They began to collect these carriages and incorporate them into the parade.
"That was the beginning of Cheyenne Frontier Days' massive carriage collection that we're very proud of right now," Kassel said.
Margaret gathered about 25 of her friends to help her collect and maintain these carriages, a group that would be called the Old Rigs Committee – later renamed the W-HEELS.
Another volunteer named Dazee Bristol, a newspaper features writer of the time, was asked by a Parades Committee chairperson to design floats that would represent Wyoming's history.
Current Parades Committee chair Ruthanne Hubbard is the fifth woman to hold a position on the CFD General Committee, beginning her service in 2019. Hubbard said she has been a volunteer with Frontier Days for 28 years.
"Women have always been an integral part of the Parades Committee, having been started by a woman, and then the preservation of our carriages is largely attributed to women, as well," especially Marietta Dinneen, who is credited with overseeing the restoration and preservation of Frontier Days' carriage collection, Hubbard said.
The Dandies, an equestrian drill team up of 12 young women, are also part of the Parades Committee.
Hubbard said that as more women become involved in Frontier Days and spend years as volunteers, it's inevitable that the number of women who take top leadership roles at the "Daddy of 'em All" will grow.
"I would encourage women to become involved in Cheyenne Frontier Days," Hubbard said. "We're always looking for strong people that are willing to dedicate some time to something bigger than themselves, and to be part of the world's largest outdoor rodeo and Western celebration is just a really fun and exciting thing to do, to me personally, as a woman and as a person."