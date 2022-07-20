WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Scoring: Steers are given a 20-foot head start – a longer distance than most rodeos. A cowboy must first complete a legal catch around the horns with his rope. After making the catch, the cowboy throws his slack rope over the steer’s right hip and turns his horse, bringing the steer to the ground. When the steer is lying on its side, the roper gets off his horse and ties three of the steer’s legs together. The steer’s legs must remain tied for six seconds after the clock has stopped.

Robert Munoz is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached at rmunoz@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter @rmunoz307.

