CHEYENNE – Now, ordinarily, getting shot three times with a .45 Long Colt sixgun round shouldn’t be a life-enhancing experience. But when it comes to Cheyenne’s Gunslingers shootouts, resurrection is part of the deal.
You’re getting shot with blanks – noisy, but no real damage, except to pop cans at the beginning of a Gunslingers event to show that blanks can really be dangerous if they’re improperly used.
Lying on the ground, pretending to have passed into the cowboy nether regions – because I hadn’t changed my ways much, I figured I’d be riding with those “ghost riders in the sky” that Johnny Cash sang about – I got to thinking about why I was doing this, what sort of impact it was having on the folks in the audience, the whys of things.
This was my second nightly “performance” as Tennessee with the Gunslingers in Gunslinger Square at 15th and Pioneer streets in downtown Cheyenne.
I’m no actor, just a newspaper guy with a penchant for Western history, firearms and, I’ve discovered, getting “duded-up” like a re-enactor in historical rigs. Although, full disclosure, a lot of my “rig” was from “real” stuff: My chaps came from working for an outfitter for a summer in 1982 in Montana’s Great Bear-Bob Marshall wilderness, where I led packstrings and served as a fishing guide. My .45-caliber 1873 Taylor Cattleman sixgun came from a 2016-17 stint with the Cowboy Fast Draw Association’s Cheyenne River Regulators; my hats, boots and vests come from owning a pair of Tennessee Walking horses and liking Western-style clothing. But the spurs I bought for this gig; my horses need more whoa than go.
Seeking answers to my grassy questions, I asked fellow Gunslingers what brought them to the group, what they enjoyed most, what they got out of being Gunslingers. Their answers might surprise you.
•••
Fundamentally, Gunslingers is a group of volunteers who gather to help anyone who visits Gunslinger Square to “take a step back in time with gunfights, Western skits and other Wild West activities” throughout the summer.
Many Gunslingers shootouts will take place during Cheyenne Frontier Days: On July 23 and 24, shootouts are scheduled for noon and 6 p.m.; on July 25 at noon; from July 26-31, shootouts will take place at noon and 6 p.m., and the final CFD shootout will take place Aug. 1 at high noon.
“Lucky,” aka Roger Barnes, is Gunslingers’ front man. You’ll see him at every performance.
Barnes, in his 16th season (smiling, he counted on his fingers twice), got involved through a rifle, oddly enough.
“I had a rifle, a loop lever-actioned Winchester 94 in .38-55 caliber, like John Wayne used,” Barnes said. “I learned to twirl that like John Wayne.
“Then I got a pistol, and I learned to twirl that like John Wayne does in ‘The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.’ And I thought it would be neat to do that in front of people.”
Barnes got involved in the Single Action Shooting Society, the cowboy action shooters who use six-guns, lever guns and double-barreled shotguns to knock down timed targets. SASS shooters kinda frown on doing a lot of twirly stuff, Barnes said, smiling. Safety issues.
So, during a Gunslingers membership drive 16 years ago, Barnes went to a meeting and got roped into the outfit by “Uncle Punkin,” aka Ted Diebold, whose character now lies honored in the Gunslinger Boot Hill.
Barnes said he enjoys interacting with the audience before and after the shows most of all, and it shows. His witty banter with the audience clearly sets them at ease, setting the tone for each performance. His sidekick, “Trixie,” is a big part of this, too, he said. They have evolved their routine together as she stepped up to get involved.
He said their “cloaked humor” – jokes that might pass over the kids’ heads, but adults get; like the half-fast comment (say it fast), the quick-draw crayons or the proper gunslinger stance vs. the outhouse stance (“I came up with the toilet paper part,” says Trixie, laughing) – make the duo a modern-day Rowan and Martin “Laugh-In”-style comedy troupe.
“You’re meeting people you might never see again, and we make a tremendous effort, especially for the kids, to like who we are ... the guns, the West; they see we’re nice guys, not scary. We have a tremendous impact on kids.”
“I like to help people, to influence them positively,” Barnes said. He talked about a kid who, after the performance was over and the “magic” rope that keeps the audience safely separated from the Gunslingers was dropped, told Barnes he feared getting locked in the Gunslinger jail. Barnes told the boy he couldn’t get locked into the jail because the door didn’t latch, and suddenly the boy opened up and asked Barnes to show him all over Gunslinger Square’s bank, saloon, etc.
“You gotta wanna do this,” Barnes said, remembering how one person in the crowd came up to him after the show and asked if Gunslingers were paid. When Barnes told him everyone was a volunteer, the man said that places like Cody and Deadwood use paid city employees to stage gunfights, and he couldn’t believe everyone was a volunteer.
“We’re living the legend,” Barnes said.
“Trixie,” aka Pamela Schliske, joins Barnes in front at each Gunslinger shootout. She helps “Lucky” work the audience and explain what each shootout – and there are several variations – is all about.
Schliske said she got involved in Gunslingers in 2014 through her daughter and son-in-law, also a Gunslinger.
“I have this thing for doing non-girly things,” Schliske said.
“When I grew up, girls were to be seen, not heard,” she said, but that simply wasn’t her. When she volunteered to help with the Wyoming Auto Racing Club, a sport her entire family participates in, she gravitated toward the things men were “supposed” to be doing. This eventually led to her to waving the checkered flag at races and doing some announcing.
“I’m not afraid to talk, and it doesn’t matter if it’s a ‘boys’ sport,’” she said. “I do well with Lucky.”
Schliske recalled the time in her church when a little girl came up to her and told her, “I saw you last night (in Gunslingers).”
She said she enjoyed that, and she enjoys the kids, in general, but especially teaching girls that they shouldn’t be afraid to do anything they want to do.
“Slim,” aka Tom Matson, celebrated his 36th year with Gunslingers this season.
He joined the group in 1985. He got involved when he was working at a Ford dealership, and one of the service mechanics, a Gunslinger, walked in with his costume on.
“I grew up watching Westerns … Gene Autry, Roy Rogers, Hopalong Cassidy – I watched Hopalong a lot,” Matson said. He asked the Gunslinger what he was doing, and learned about the group.
“I’ve been here ever since,” Matson said.
Matson remembers when Gunslingers staged their performances farther downtown – 16th and alley – and how, when a Gunslinger was shot, he’d have to fall down on hard concrete instead of the green grass that fills Gunslinger Square.
“I didn’t want to fall, so I became the balloon holder,” he said, with a wry smile.
Back then, Gunslingers boasted a 33-person roster. Today, there are about 15 regular members.
Matson said when the city opened up a section of Carey Avenue, that was the impetus for Gunslingers to move to their current location, Gunslinger Square. The buildings that are involved in the set were brought in from the other location and fixed up for the group.
What does Matson get out of performing nightly?
“It’s fun,” he said, “the camaraderie, the friends. I’ve made a lot of friends here and in the audience.
“Smiley,” aka Gary Sims, has been a Gunslinger for the last seven years.
He got involved when he retired and was looking for something to do.
“It looked like fun,” he said.
His favorite part of the performance is the magic show, where bullets do miraculous things like curving around fellow Gunslingers, or traveling slowly, ever so slowly.
“I like entertaining people,” Sims said when asked what he gets out of being a Gunslinger.
“Crockett,” aka wry David Burton, is the Gunslingers armorer. He makes sure safety protocols are carefully followed – no easy task. Burton is an Englishman who, as Barnes and Schliske like to point out, speaks the Queen’s English, something they tell audiences no one understands. George Bernard Shaw said the English and Americans are two people separated by a common language. He also gets ribbed a lot about 1776 and America’s entry into World War II to help his native land.
Yet Burton was quite clear about how he joined the group: He saw his first Western show in Texas many years ago and ended up joining Gunslingers about 12 years ago. He said he has fun doing the shows, even at his age, smiling ever so wryly behind a bushy mustache.
Cheyenne, aka William Gowen, joined Gunslingers in 1998, after hearing a coworker tell him he was “going to a gunfight,” and Gowen followed to find out what was going on two weeks before Cheyenne Frontier Days. It didn’t hurt that Gunslingers were cooking burgers and hot dogs on the grill that day, he said, smiling.
Like Barnes, Gowen enjoys interacting with the kids more than anything else. He remembered a couple of years ago how a 5-year-old in the audience was pointing his finger like a gun at Gowen and fanning it, mimicking the fast shooting Clint Eastwood does in movies like “For a Few Dollars More.” Obviously, Gunslingers made an impression.
Gowen also pointed to the Gunslinger philosophy of “family, work and Gunslingers,” and noted how the group does “shotgun weddings,” participates in the city’s Christmas parade, and gives large donations to Cheyenne charities like the Boys and Girls Club, Youth Alternatives and others.