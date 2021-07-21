Saying Garrett Yerigan grew up around rodeo would be grossly understating it.
The 26-year-old’s parents, Dale and Kathy Yerigan, both competed in the International Professional Rodeo Association. Dale was a steer wrestler, and Kathy still competes in barrel racing. Garrett attended his first rodeo when he was just 2 weeks old.
Garrett tried his hand at steer riding, steer wrestling and roping in practice arenas, but those events never appealed to him the way the idea of announcing rodeos did.
“I was only about 6 or 7 when I realized being an announcer could be a cool way to be involved in rodeo without being a contestant,” said Garrett, who grew up in Pryor Creek, Oklahoma. “I figured out the announcer gets a for-sure paycheck, and he’s not tearing up his body every week.
“That’s when it became a serious aspiration. I started making goals, meeting people and taking steps.”
Announcing has kept Garrett close to the sport he loves, just as he had hoped.
He had risen up the ranks from calling junior rodeos, jackpot competitions and slack rounds to announcing full professional rodeos when he was just 12. He announced the IPRA Finals as a 19-year-old. This summer, Garrett will take the microphone at Cheyenne Frontier Days for the first time.
“He is an up-and-comer in the rodeo world,” CFD Rodeo Committee chairman Chad Mathews said. “There are three or four guys people are really high on, and he is one of them. We hope he is the guy we have for the next 20 years.”
Mathews and CFD CEO Tom Hirsig were both in attendance when Garrett called the action at the PRCA Xtreme Bulls finals in Rapid City, South Dakota. They left impressed with him.
They were looking for a new announcer after Andy Stewart’s contract expired after five trips to Cheyenne, and offered Yerigan the post.
“You never know who is going to be in the audience,” Yerigan said. “Your next boss, client or however you want to look at it could be sitting out there. They liked what they heard and asked me if I wanted to join CFD.
“Any time you get in front of a microphone is invaluable.”
Dale Yerigan competed at the “Daddy of ’em All,” when Garrett was a youngster, but Garrett is fairly certain he has never been to Cheyenne. Calling the action at Frontier Park Arena is going to be his first experience in Wyoming's capital city.
Kyle Shobe of Lewistown, Montana, will continue as announcer for track events in the arena, a role he has had since 2007.
Barrelman
Funnyman Cody Sosebee will be back in the barrel for the 11th time since 2006. He was an IPRA bareback riding world champion, and actually traveled with Dale Yerigan in the 1990s. Garrett is looking forward to calling CFD action with his lifelong friend.
“A lot of people think his act is just his stage presence or how he is in front of a crowd, but he is a goofy, fun-loving person, and you can’t help but smile whenever you’re around him,” Garrett said. “He is the same in the arena as he is out of it. He’s having fun, has a smile on his face and is so genuine.
“You can’t help but like that guy.”
Stock contractors
Stace Smith Pro Rodeos will provide bucking horses and bulls for CFD. The Athens, Texas, outfit also brings in several subcontractors in order to provide an even pen for the competition.
Dan Mundorf is bringing calves for tie-down roping, while Jace Honey is providing steers for steer wrestling, and Tygh Campbell is bringing steers for steer roping and team roping.