CHEYENNE – The acting director of the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority confirmed Friday that the “hole” on West Lincolnway, next to the Hynds Building, has been purchased.

Domenic Bravo told members of the Cheyenne City Council during a work session that the buyer, who has not yet been disclosed, is in the process of working through architectural plans related to use of the space.

