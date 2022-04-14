CHEYENNE – On Saturday, the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players announced the schedule of shows for the 2022-23 season.
In its 93rd year, CLTP will maintain the same distribution of genres as it has in the past, including two musicals, one youth production and one Christmas production, throughout the seven-show lineup.
Ceara Madson, managing director of the Cheyenne Little Theatre, said the selection process went fairly smoothly this year, and it didn’t take long for the programming committee to whittle everything down to its final selections. The most time-consuming part of making the choices was surveying the influx of options.
Madson said she believes the committee did a good job of selecting a balanced schedule that appeals to the interests of both the actors and the audience.
“We try and balance what we think the community wants to see with what our actors would like to perform, for sure,” she said. “That’s always a big consideration when we’re choosing our season.”
During the announcement party Saturday night, CLTP was still finalizing the directors for every production, a situation that resulted in Madson joking that “TBD” was the “hardest working director” in the company.
But Wednesday, the committee finalized the list of directors for each production, including a replacement for Jim Rolf, who was scheduled to direct “The Outgoing Tide,” but died suddenly on March 22. A list of directors will be listed online soon.
“I am really excited about ‘The Outgoing Tide’ because it’s a script that a lot of our actors are really interested in doing,” Madson said. “It’s a really intriguing show. It’s not exactly a happy show, but it’s really well written.”
The small drama and dark comedy set on the Chesapeake Bay follows the story of a man and his family who are coming to terms with his increasing medical disabilities as he and his wife grow older.
The season will open with a production of the critically acclaimed musical “The Little Shop of Horrors,” directed by CLTP veteran Rory Mack. The show follows the bizarre story of Seymour Krelborn, a floral assistant that comes across a new breed of plant, one that’s giant, foul mouthed and hungry.
“‘Little Shop of Horrors’ is going to be at the Atlas (Theatre), and it’s going to be a dinner theater, so that’ll be really fun,” Madson said. “They’ve got such great creative ideas about how to fit that musical in that space, and I’m very excited about that.”
“The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge: A Christmas Comedy” will borrow themes from British pantomiming, a style of theatrical comedy that uses gags, slapstick comedy and lighthearted performance to build a family atmosphere.
“Anne of Green Gables” will be the youth production, and “Accomplice” is the featured murder mystery, or “whodunnit.”
“There’s so many twists and turns,” she said. “You think you understand what murder they’re investigating, but then there’s four different twists. We were having somebody read it who was interested in directing it who was like, ‘I’m almost having trouble following the plot.’”
The other show that Madson is particularly looking forward to is the 66th production of “The Old Fashioned Melodrama,” which, this year, was written by Cheyenne resident Lindsay Hamlin and will be directed by Nancy Stange. It’s titled “Treachery Makes the Heart Grow Fonder, or All’s Fair in Love and Villainy, or The Showdown at the Sarsaparilla.”
To bookend the season, CLTP is putting on the biggest show it’s had in recent years. “Cinderella” will feature a large cast, with substantial technical effects, for an extravagant family performance. It’s expected to surpass the stage production of last season’s “Mamma Mia.”