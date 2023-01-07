wte-20230107-wne-EquineTherapy

Cedar Mountain Center clients Adam McClure, left, and Kelsey Spencer participate in an equine assisted learning session.

 COURTESY/CODY REGIONAL HEALTH

CODY — “You picked the hardest horse,” Tabitha was told more than once.

Tabitha, a client in the Cedar Mountain Center’s substance abuse recovery program, didn’t care. There were plenty of horses that were quiet and still and gentle. Pebbles wasn’t like that — “She had a high, intense energy,” Tabitha said.

