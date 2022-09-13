Comedian Joy Koy will return to Cheyenne in March
Comedian Jo Koy will perform in Cheyenne on March 3 as a stop in his newly announced “Jo Koy World Tour.”
Pre-sale will begin Sept. 15 at 10 a.m., and tickets go on sale to everyone Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices with range from $51.50 to $61.50, and they will be available to purchase at cheyennepresents.com.
Koy’s Netflix stand-up special, “Live From The Los Angeles Forum,” premiered Tuesday, Sept. 13. The Jo Koy World Tour will feature all new material.
Currently, Koy is performing on his “Funny Is Funny World Tour,” but will kick off the “Jo Koy World Tour” on Jan. 27. He will also perform at Ball Arena in Denver on March 4.
