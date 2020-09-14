CHEYENNE – The Community Recreation and Events Department “Reflections” Photo Contest & Exhibit will be Thursday, Jan. 7, through Tuesday, Feb. 16, at the Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St.
To abide by county and state public health orders, limited public viewing dates will be announced later, according to a news release.
The “Reflections” theme is designed to showcase transformations which take place by looking at one picture while having a mirrored image.
Photographers may enter in a variety of categories: Youth (12 and under, 13-17), Amateur, Intermediate, Semi-Professional, Professional and Enhanced photography. The contest is limited to the first 150 photos. Awards will be given to first-place winners and Best of Show.
A walk-through reception will be from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, for artists/families at the Cheyenne Civic Center, hosted by the Programs & Facilities Division. Masks and 6-feet social distancing will be required. Winners will be announced earlier in the day to help follow social distancing guidelines.
Brochure/entry forms with detailed information may be picked up at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive, or at www.cheyennerec.org.
Registration is open Nov. 30 through Dec. 30. Entry fee is $5 per photo, with a three-entry max. Youth entries: first photo will be free (limit of 15 free entries in youth division). If a youth participant submits more than one photo, each photo after the first one will be $5 (max of three photos).
Questions may be directed to the Programs & Facilities Division at 307-637-6423.