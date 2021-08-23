CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council approved the Hitching Post Urban Renewal Plan unanimously Monday night.
Its introduction at last week’s council meeting, and subsequent public hearing, brought attention to a potential solution for the vacancy between West Lincolnway, Grant Avenue and Stinson Avenue. The property has been abandoned for more than a decade, and a recent purchasing agreement fell through during the pandemic.
Seen as a hazard, the city is now taking responsibility for the lot.
Its redevelopment falls into the interest of the City Council because, as the proposal states, investing in parts of Cheyenne that have deteriorated in quality to the point of a “slum or blighted area in the community” will preserve the health, safety and welfare of the city.
And by moving to invest in the property through Tax Increment Financing, which is supported by the Wyoming Urban Renewal Code, council members are offering a chance for the property’s rebirth. There is a developer interested in building a hotel, restaurant and bank, according to City Planner Mark Christensen.
City Council member Tom Segrave said he believes it could even be a turning point for Cheyenne developers, citing the responsibility of the governing body to take part in figuring out how to redevelop challenged areas.
“This is truly a game changer,” he said Monday night.
By financing improvements on the Hitching Post property, like infrastructure, abatement and building demolition, city officials believe the property value will increase radically, and investors are more likely to step in. Steep upfront development costs often deter property developers, and it’s been a possible factor in the lot’s abandonment over the past decade.
Residents of the city will also reap the benefits of the investment, not just in terms of new, local development, but without making any major tax contributions themselves.
With the Tax Increment Financing structure, allocated property taxes within the development area will be frozen, and any increase in property taxes collected over the plan term will be used for urban renewal purposes once the city recoups its initial investment. It is a new financing structure for the capital city that came into play after Mayor Patrick Collins took office, which focuses on a vision for urban development in Cheyenne.
This tax only applies to municipalities and businesses within the area of the Hitching Post property, which does not include residential areas.
All upfront funding also exclusively comes out of the Urban Renewal Area, which could be an obligation of between $800,000 and $1 million for public improvements. If more promising investments are made, then there is a possibility of up to $3 million in additional funding, according to the proposal.
No matter the outcome, after the Tax Increment Financing term ends, the entirety of the increased property tax revenue will return to the city’s general fund.