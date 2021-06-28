CHEYENNE – When Cheyenne residents hear the term “blight,” a number of properties likely come to mind. But under Wyoming state statutes, classifying properties as blighted actually opens the door to a few development tools, including Tax Increment Financing.
The Cheyenne City Council and Mayor Patrick Collins hope to utilize that tool to push certain areas in town in the right direction, so they defined three blighted areas in Cheyenne at the council's meeting Monday night by resolution: the former Hitching Post Inn property, the Hynds Building and adjacent downtown "hole" on West Lincolnway, and the Reed Avenue Rail Corridor.
“All three locations exemplify the existence of blight in the community. The rehabilitation, conservation or redevelopment of each location would not only benefit the community, but is necessary for the health, safety, welfare and morals of the community,” the Planning and Development Department’s Blight Conditions report said.
Putting all the pieces into place, the council also approved an ordinance that creates an Urban Renewal Authority, which is also required by the state to handle the blight-related projects. Applications for that authority, which will be mayor appointed and council approved, closed Friday on the city’s website. The authority will have a vast number of responsibilities related to urban renewal, including buying and selling property, applying for grants, planning neighborhood developments, and taking care of contracts and appraisals related to urban renewal projects.
And while the council identified the Hitching Post, the Hynds and Reed Avenue as blighted, that doesn’t preclude other blighted properties from being identified in the future. The Urban Renewal Authority will function as an arm of the government and work with private developers on beautification, safety enhancement and redevelopment projects.
Blighted buildings like the Hitching Post are dated and require remediation, which quickly adds up and makes the redevelopment project too expensive for developers. This offers another way to break down those barriers.
Though the city’s urban renewal program is still in its beginning phases, one of the biggest opportunities declaring blight opens up for the future is a Tax Increment Financing program – a financing structure that leverages property taxes for improvements and beautification.
First, the city has to identify the district it desires to see improvements in. Then, the total amount of property taxes within the district is identified, which is the base amount.
The idea is to let private development increase the value of property in the district, therefore increasing the amount of property taxes paid to the city. With a TIF, any property tax revenue above that base amount would help pay for improvement projects in the district, thus increasing property valuation even more.
After the ordinance and resolution were unanimously approved, Council President Jeff White said, “This is a game changer. ... I think it's really important and is going to create a lot of good.”