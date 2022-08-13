'I voted' stickers

“I voted” stickers on a table at the Laramie County Courthouse in Cheyenne, on Friday. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Offices of the Laramie County clerk, except for real estate and recording, will be closed for business on Tuesday due to the primary election. The reason for the closure is that staff will be managing and assisting election judges at vote centers during the primary voting.

Offices closed on primary election day are Motor Vehicle Titles, Marriage Licenses, Administration, Finance, and the Records Center.

