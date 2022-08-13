...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Wyoming, including the following
areas, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest
Platte County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie
Range and South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
“I voted” stickers on a table at the Laramie County Courthouse in Cheyenne, on Friday. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Offices of the Laramie County clerk, except for real estate and recording, will be closed for business on Tuesday due to the primary election. The reason for the closure is that staff will be managing and assisting election judges at vote centers during the primary voting.
Offices closed on primary election day are Motor Vehicle Titles, Marriage Licenses, Administration, Finance, and the Records Center.
The clerk’s election office will respond to voters’ questions on election day. The office will continue to receive absentee ballots until 7 p.m. on the day of the election.
Voters can also deposit their absentee ballots in the official ballot drop box located outside the Laramie County Governmental Complex, on Carey Avenue between 19th and 20th streets. The drop box will close at 7 p.m. Absentee ballots delivered after the 7 p.m. deadline will not be counted.
Voters with election day questions may call 307-633-4242.
Normal business hours for all offices of the county clerk will resume on Wednesday.