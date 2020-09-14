CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Clerk will conduct the public test of voting machines at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Political party representatives, as well as interested members of the public, are invited to attend. Persons wishing to observe the test are asked to enter through the east door of the building, off Carey Avenue.
Following the test, the equipment will be sealed to prevent operation of the machines until the start of early voting for the general election at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18.