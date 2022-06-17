An approximation of the section of eastbound Interstate 80 between mile markers 370 and 386 that were closed Friday while the Wyoming Highway Patrol investigates a crash between two tractor-trailers. Via Google Maps.
CHEYENNE – Three people have died after a crash at 1:21 a.m. Friday near mile marker 383 on eastbound Interstate 80, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
WHP said in a news release that the crash occurred between two commercial tractor-trailers after the driver of one tractor-trailer lost control, causing the tractor-trailer to roll over in the road and the second tractor-trailer collided with the first.
Both vehicles immediately caught fire, the news release said.
“The make and models of both commercial trucks are still being investigated due to intense fire,” the release said. “The investigation is still ongoing for the identity of all occupants involved.”
Eastbound I-80 was to have been closed for most of Friday between mile markers 370 and 386 while the crash is investigated. Traffic has been diverted to the frontage road.
The news release said these mark the 42nd, 43rd and 44th fatalities on Wyoming roads so far in 2022. Total traffic fatalities in 2021 and 2020 were 41 and there were 72 traffic deaths "to date" in 2019.