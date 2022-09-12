CHEYENNE – As part of its five-year strategic plan, Laramie County School District 1 has committed to reporting progress in the themes of student readiness, community engagement and a healthy environment.

A dashboard recording this progress is available on the strategic plan area of the district website, www.laramie1.org. Career and technical education (CTE) data has recently been added to this dashboard.

