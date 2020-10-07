CHEYENNE – Almost 24 years ago, Senaida Nava was facing a tough legal situation.
In 1997, a jury found her guilty of aiding and abetting the delivery of marijuana. Around the same time, she also pleaded guilty to two felony counts of misrepresentation to receive food stamps and other forms of government assistance.
But Nava didn’t stick around to hear her sentence.
Instead, she fled Cheyenne with her two small children and started a new life in Arizona, where she lived – knowing there was a warrant out for her arrest – until this year.
Several months ago, Nava returned to Wyoming to face her convictions.
“I am here before your court today to do what I should have done 24 years ago,” an emotional Nava told Laramie County District Court Judge Thomas Campbell during a virtual sentencing hearing Monday afternoon.
“I take full responsibility for the choices I made, and I will not make any excuses for those choices. Twenty-four years ago, I chose not to attend my sentencing – a decision that would change my life and my children’s lives forever,” she said, adding that fear that her children might end up in foster care if she went to prison influenced her choice.
According to court documents, at the time Nava committed the crimes, she was a young mother in an unhealthy relationship with her kids’ father, who was later imprisoned on drug-related charges, “which contributed to (her) poor decision making.”
“Arizona became our new home, and I worked very hard to become very independent. I wanted to prove to myself that I could raise my children without anyone’s help.”
Nava, according to court documents, has not received “so much as a parking ticket” since her felony convictions.
She started her own cleaning business and helped send her kids to college, but did not have a bank account or obtain a driver’s license, among other common civic behaviors, to avoid detection by authorities.
“I have carried the fear, shame and guilt of this situation I created for my children and myself,” said Nava, who finally explained the “whole truth” to her children – who are now grown – in January of this year. From there, she contacted an attorney and started the process of returning to Wyoming.
“It was very overwhelming, but I knew this was the right thing to do. I was ready to face what has weighed so heavily on me for all these years. … I am not asking the court to disregard what I did, which I know was wrong, but I am asking the court to please consider allowing me the opportunity to start a new life,” Nava told Campbell before he sentenced her.
“There’s other individuals being sentenced this very hour in this very courtroom,” the judge said. “If they or the public were to hear that you could just be really good for 10 years or 20 years or more and you don’t face punishment for what you’ve done, that would encourage absconding.
“At the risk of setting one of the most troublesome and horrible precedents a judge could set – that you just get to walk off after a jury trial for 23 years – I am persuaded, in large part because of the restitution, but also by her history and recommendations that she is a proper candidate under this unusual circumstance for probation.”
Campbell then ordered Nava to serve three to five years of supervised probation and pay $15,489 in restitution.
Also Monday in Laramie County District Court:
A Cheyenne man pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and threat of battery with a weapon. That charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and/or a maximum of a $10,000 fine.
Paul Palomo, who previously pleaded not guilty to the charge, told Judge Campbell that on the evening of Oct. 26, 2018, he came home intoxicated and got into an argument with his girlfriend.
“She called her son and two cousins, who I thought were going to jump me and kick me out of the apartment,” Paloma told Campbell. “I picked up a baseball bat and threatened to beat them up. They took the bat away from me, and I picked up a hunting knife and threatened them again – that I would kill them or cut them.”
As the situation continued to escalate, Paloma said his girlfriend’s daughter called the police. “I knew I was going to jail, so I dropped the weapon and waited for the cops to come arrest me.”
Palomo was also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, but his lawyers have asked that that charge be dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea agreement. Lawyers in the case have recommended that he serve a four- to five-year prison sentence, suspended for three years of probation, but it’s up to the judge to make the final determination.
Palomo’s sentencing is set for Dec. 28.