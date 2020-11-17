CHEYENNE – A man charged with theft and burglary was sentenced to three years of supervised probation Monday afternoon in Laramie County District Court.
Cade Christopher Freeman was charged with felony burglary, two counts of felony theft, three counts of felony receiving of stolen property and two counts of misdemeanor receiving of stolen property.
Freeman pleaded guilty to all eight counts in August as part of a plea agreement with the state that limited his possible sentence to five to seven years in prison for the burglary charge, three to five years for the felony theft and receiving stolen property charges, and time served for the two misdemeanor charges. All are suspended pending Freeman's completion of his probation and would run concurrently to one another.
Freeman must also pay $10,781.80 in restitution to Cheyenne Motor Sports, plus court fees.
"A judge couldn't possibly overemphasize the need to pay restitution," Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell said. "(The) victim deserves their money back, deserves it back from you, and deserves it back within the three-year period of probation."
During a September 2019 investigation involving stolen motorcycles from Cheyenne Motor Sports, a Cheyenne Police detective received photos from a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent, according to court documents. The photos showed two people unloading two dirt bikes from a trailer at a residence in the 3000 block of Dillon Avenue, where Freeman and two others lived. Cheyenne Police detectives executed a search warrant on the property and recovered the two motorcycles that were reported stolen.
While executing a second search warrant, detectives identified other stolen items – including another motorcycle, an ATV, a four-wheeler, a mountain bike, archery equipment, and a desktop computer and monitor – and were able to return them to the owners, according to court documents. The total value of all of the recovered items was $30,744.
-n-
Also heard Monday in district court:
Brandon Tyler Peters pleaded not guilty to felony strangulation of a household member, misdemeanor domestic battery and interference with an emergency call. However, Rendy Lemke, Peters' attorney, said there was a signed plea agreement in the works, and Campbell agreed to schedule a change-of-plea hearing in two weeks.
On Jan. 17, a Laramie County Sheriff's deputy responded to a domestic disturbance involving Peters and a woman he used to date, according to court documents. The woman had previously moved from Florida, where she and Peters lived together, to Cheyenne to get away from Peters, but the two had spoken on the phone and agreed Peters could visit Cheyenne for a week or two.
Peters began punching and verbally abusing the woman shortly after they arrived home from the airport, and he continued to do so through the week, according to court documents. The woman said Peters hit her every day and grabbed her by the throat during several arguments.
During one of the arguments, Peters grabbed the woman's hair with one hand and grabbed her throat with the other, pushing her onto a bed and making it difficult for her to breathe, according to court documents. He kept his hand around her throat and began punching her in the face, causing "tremendous pain." The woman said Peters had a "psychotic" look on his face as he told her, regarding her attempted self-defense against him, "This is what you get for hitting a man." She kicked and scratched Peters to try to fight him off, believing she would have been killed otherwise, according to court documents.
The woman then attempted to call 911, but Peters took the phone from her. She eventually called 911 after Peters left the residence, according to court documents. The woman had visible marks, bruising and swelling, and she complained of difficulty swallowing and pain in her neck.
-n-
Trevor D. George did not appear for a scheduled arraignment for two counts of felony theft and a misdemeanor charge for possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested on these charges in early October by the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
According to CBS 4 in Denver, George was arrested in late October by police officers in Windsor, Colorado, and is currently being held in Weld County, where he faces a total of 19 charges: first-degree murder; first-degree murder after deliberation; second-degree assault and strangulation; aggravated robbery; first-degree assault; first-degree burglary; second-degree burglary; child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury; attempted aggravated robbery; and two counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft.