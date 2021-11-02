CHEYENNE – All but one of the propositions for projects across Laramie County passed in Tuesday’s sixth-penny sales tax election.
The only proposition that did not pass was to give $2 million to the city of Cheyenne for the construction of a gymnasium and gymnastics facility. Proposition 11 failed to pass with only 49.56% of the votes, which was a difference of less than 20 votes.
In total, The ballot was worth $130 million and featured 14 propositions. Throughout the propositions, there were more than 60 projects dedicated to public safety, roads, infrastructure and community enhancement for residents to weigh in on with their vote.
“I’m grateful that the voters turned out and made an investment in their community,” said Laramie County Commissioner Gunnar Malm.
He said he has considered it a success over the past 30 years, because it has always allowed the voters to decide directly where their tax dollars should go. And this year, nearly $128 million will go towards the projects of their choice.
The first three propositions passed and focused on public safety for the county.
Three new fire stations will go to the city of Cheyenne, with the passing of Proposition 1 by 73.28%. Proposition 2 passed with 65.89% of the vote, and Proposition 3 passed with 72.69% of the vote. Those will fund needs such as equipment for the Sheriff’s department, a new emergency alert system and dispatch software upgrades.
Roads were the next investment possibility on the ballot for voters, with Propositions 4 and 5 totaling more than $25 million for road maintenance and reconstruction. Proposition 4 passed with 57.74% of the vote, which will go towards five roads in the county. Proposition 5 also passed and is for general city road maintenance projects.
Propositions 6 and 7 were completely dedicated to infrastructure throughout Cheyenne, Burns, Albin and Pine Bluffs. The funds included were meant to go toward maintenance and repairs for buildings, irrigation systems, water and sewage stations and more.
Proposition 6 passed with 60.92% of the vote, and Proposition 7 by 59.84%
“A lot of the infrastructure projects in our small communities are vital to being able to provide the level of service that is necessary to not only protect the public,” Malm said, “but to allow communities to even exist in some parts of our county.”
The rest of the propositions were for larger community enhancement projects the county wouldn’t be able to fund otherwise.
Proposition 8 invested in playground equipment, improvements to the Laramie County Events Center and the expansion of the Cheyenne Greenway System. It passed with 56.72% of the vote.
Chairman of the Greenway Advisory Committee Jo Butler said the maintenance of the pathway was one of the most important aspects of the ballot, but expansion is another great opportunity. She’s excited to use the $3.5 million included in Proposition 8 to get to work.
“We’ve had our hopes high for quite a while and have plans to utilize it,” said Butler. “We’ve already got things on the drawing board and engineered to proceed forward with more projects.”
The director of Laramie County Senior Center Erin LeBlanc has also been waiting in anticipation of her funding. With 60.68% of voters supporting Proposition 9, the new center will dive into development.
“We are extremely excited for our seniors of our community,” Laramie County Senior Center Director Erin LeBlanc said. “We’re just thrilled that the vote went in favor of them.”
She said not only will this building allow them to have more space for socialization, it will also give them a chance to extend hours and build out the senior center program.
Although Proposition 10 does not include some of the more exciting elements in the previous propositions, it does allow the city of Cheyenne to make improvements to downtown and operate the Depot Plaza. It passed with 61.4% of the vote.
Another longtime community effort that did not come to fruition was with the failure to pass Proposition 11. It was going to be a gymnasium and gymnastics facility constructed in Cheyenne, with multi-use courts and facilities for youth and adult programs.
“A lot of people are losing hope that any kind of recreation projects will be approved, whether it be a rec center, or just a single indoor basketball court that is regulation size,” said Cheyenne Gymnastics Booster Club President Brandi Robinson.
Robinson was not the only one struggling with the result of the election, Mayor Patrick Collins said this was a disappointment as well.
“We have a group of families that are really involved in gymnastics and we don’t have a home for them now,” he said. “And we’re going to have to figure out something.”
The last three propositions on the ballot were not strictly construction projects, but still key pieces of development for Cheyenne.
Proposition 12 passed by 52.56%. It allocates $3.5 million for the city to work with outside partners, such as LEADS and the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, to complete larger community projects. Efforts will go toward the downtown hole, Reed Avenue Corridor and the renewal of the Hitching Post site.
Similar intentions were had in Proposition 13, which passed with 54.94% of the votes. The proposition will provide funding to match grant opportunities benefiting the city of Cheyenne.
And lastly, Proposition 14 passed by less than a percent, at 50.34%. The Cheyenne Regional Airport will receive $2.25 million for a minimum revenue guarantee, and will fulfill the contract for the commercial airline route between Cheyenne and Denver.
“I think it’s great for Cheyenne and for Laramie County,” said Collins.
He is excited to see what the funding for all 13 propositions will do for the community and how they will make it a better place to live.