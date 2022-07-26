The total earned payout for all staff in the State Treasurer's Office was $624,076 and $663,104 for fiscal years 2020 and 2021, respectively, according to a memo from the Legislative Service Office to the committee. It was discussed at a legislative hearing on Tuesday.
Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier testifies Tuesday at a state legislative hearing, which was live-streamed from Casper.
Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier.
Lisa Jerde Spillman, general counsel for the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office, testifies Tuesday at a state legislative hearing, which was live-streamed from Casper.
CASPER — The Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office is struggling to find several people to fill its highest-level positions, including its general counsel and chief operating officer, a state legislative committee heard Tuesday. At the hearing itself, which was livestreamed from Casper, one of those key staffers told lawmakers that she, too, is departing the treasurer's office.
In its last meeting before the primary, the Select Committee on Capital Financing & Investments discussed employee performance compensation at the State Treasurer’s Office. On Aug. 16, Wyoming voters will determine whether current Treasurer Curt Meier or Republican challenger Bill Gallop will advance to the general election, seeking a spot as one of the state’s top five elected officials. Meier has faced criticism from his challenger about how he has managed both his office and the Wyoming Retirement System.
Lisa Jerde Spillman, general counsel for the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office, told the committee that she has put in her notice and will be leaving for the private sector after five years in her position.
“I started representing this office back in 2015, as their attorney general representative. I came over in 2017 to the State Treasurer’s Office. I actually stepped down in a job classification, which is pretty shocking,” Jerde Spillman said.
She said that with the commensurate fiduciary obligations of managing a $26 billion fund, and the legal obligation to competently represent the state’s contracts, she tried to change the job classification to an executive-level position so other attorneys could be hired in her office. But after years without a raise, she said, she finally gave her notice.
Meier said that most of his department’s employees stay in state for quality of life, and not because of a competitive salary.
“I think that the salary schedule is probably a little bit light. If we lose anybody and we are going to go back into the job market — the folks that we have here, they enjoy Wyoming and that is why they are here. They probably wouldn't want to work any place else, even at a substantial increase, ” Meier said. “But it is hard to really do recruiting at these levels. But I think once we have them here, we have good retention.”
In 2019, the Legislature authorized performance compensation awards to specified staff directly engaged in investing assets in the treasurer's office. The total earned payout for all staff in the State Treasurer's Office was $624,076 and $663,104 for fiscal years 2020 and 2021, respectively, according to a memo from the Legislative Service Office to the committee.
