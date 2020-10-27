CHEYENNE – In just one week, the residents of Cheyenne will elect a new mayor. The race has come down to Patrick Collins and Rick Coppinger, who both topped incumbent Mayor Marian Orr in the August primary election.
As part of a final series of forums hosted this week by the Cheyenne Public Employees Association, the two candidates shared additional details Monday night about their plans for city growth, their thoughts on an anti-discrimination ordinance and their opinions on city-supported art and culture in Cheyenne.
The city has grown in population and size over the last decade. How do you plan to accommodate the need for expanded public safety services in the future?
The city of Cheyenne is growing at a fast pace, with new developments popping up on the south and east sides of town. The growth poses the question of public safety response times and resources in those areas, and Coppinger said it all circles back to the city’s revenue.
“We have to have the income to be able to do that, so we're going to have to bring in sales tax dollars. As we were talking earlier, mineral rights, mineral oils, those things aren’t coming in like they used to be. So we're gonna have to be creative, if you will, to bring in sales tax dollars to bring in funding to do that,” Coppinger said.
He also pointed out that population growth will lead to higher property taxes if new residents can find affordable housing options, which would help with the public safety funding down the line.
“Once we start having the funding come in, we can start looking at bringing in more officers, hiring more sanitation department (employees), working together to build, slowly but surely, as the city continues to grow. But it's going to have to be slow and methodical,” Coppinger said.
On the other hand, Collins proposed a couple of funding options for public safety and infrastructure when dealing with such growth. With the addition of the Whitney Ranch, Sweetgrass and Saddle Ridge developments, Collins said the city has a need for additional fire stations.
However, “Rather than just building new fire stations, would it make more sense to reorient where all of them are at? … The fire stations cost $1.2 million every year for the firefighters that are in it, so let's make sure that we're staging fire stations in the best place.”
By ensuring the fire stations are centrally located for the areas they serve, Collins said the city could save money in the future. Additionally, he said the city has tools in the toolbox that are left unused, including tax increment financing, water and sewer districts, and urban renewal areas.
“We could use a tax increment to build a new neighborhood – water, sewer, streets – and we can put a TIF on there and actually have, as the houses come online, the income from those houses pays for that infrastructure, and we grow our economy,” Collins said.
Collins noted the importance of grants for police and fire, and said as the city’s economy grows, so can the salaries of essential workers – police, fire and sanitation. For sanitation, he also mentioned the cost savings seen by the city by owning the trucks instead of renting them.
Do you support an ordinance prohibiting discrimination of any person based upon their actual or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity in employment, housing and public accommodations?
In the city of Cheyenne, residents can still be fired or face housing discrimination for being gay or transgender. The Cheyenne City Council let an anti-discrimination ordinance die in 2015 that would’ve changed the law, though they passed an anti-discrimination resolution in 2016 that simply voiced their stance against discrimination at city hall.
Coppinger spoke against such an ordinance, saying there is no need to “reinvent the wheel,” and that Americans already have equal rights.
“I don't support an ordinance for that. … It comes down to overreach. If you look at Section 2 in the Wyoming Declaration of Rights, it says, ‘Section two: Equality of all. In their inherent right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, all members of the human race are equal.' So it's really already covered,” Coppinger said, noting the need to “stamp out” discrimination wherever its found.
Collins, on the other hand, said the short answer would be yes, he does support an anti-discrimination ordinance.
“From my perspective, we are the capital city of the Equality State. … We should not tolerate discrimination of any kind in our community. Period, that's the end of the story,” Collins said. “If we're talking about doing an ordinance, the devil is going to be in the details about what the verbiage and stuff is. But I think, philosophically, if you can show me where there's discrimination, I'll do everything in my power to stamp it out.”
How would you approach community arts funding, such as support of public venues and art events?
Coppinger said he’d rather rely more heavily on the private sector for arts offered in the city. While he said he’s loved art events that he’s been to, he said they were just too costly to be worth it.
“We don't have to fund it, but we can promote it; we can encourage that type of growth. But again, because I'm a small government person, I want to keep it to just the three pillars (public safety, infrastructure and sanitation), and I want to keep taxes as low as possible,” Coppinger said.
He also commended the efforts of the Downtown Development Authority this summer, when it hosted a number of outdoor events to spur business activity downtown, and said he’d like to see similar efforts.
Although Collins said his main priority would be the city’s core services, he noted the value that arts and culture bring to a community.
“This is one area that really makes a difference for the quality of life of the people who live here, thinking of things like Fridays on the Plaza,” Collins said, mentioning the city’s ability to gain sponsorships for such events.
He also added that arts and culture play a big role in attracting new businesses and new residents to the community.
“We've got to be a place that people want to live in, businesses want to invest in because their employees want to be here. … If we just have good roads and good sanitation, good water, police and fire departments, we're not going to be able to grow that economy,” Collins said.