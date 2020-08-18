CHEYENNE – In November, the voters in Ward 3 have a diverse range of candidates to choose from, with two incumbents, one former councilman and one newcomer advancing from the primary to the general election.
Out of five candidates in the race, Michelle Aldrich, Rocky Case, Richard Johnson and Mike Luna will move on to the general, where they’ll vie for two open Ward 3 seats on the Cheyenne City Council. Tuesday’s election marked the end of Shawn “Art” Funk’s campaign after he received the least amount of votes.
Aldrich won the primary with 2,001 votes, followed by Case with 1,969, Johnson with 1,894 and Luna with 1,689. Funk received 349 votes.
“I think the work is still ahead of us,” Aldrich said. “You’re always thankful to make it through to the general election, but the real work begins tomorrow.”
Aldrich, a longtime teacher and the Career and Technical Education Director for the Wyoming Department of Education, has the chance to bring a female voice to the all-male City Council, along with Ward 2 candidate Keren Meister-Emerich.
Aldrich said she thinks there is a really good field of candidates in Ward 3, and all four candidates are very different, with very different styles. She said it’ll be interesting to see how things play out in the next 10 weeks to the general election.
“I really appreciate everybody who made the effort to get out and vote today,” she said. “I really think that that is how our community and our citizenry has a voice. I appreciate everyone who voted, and I hope that more people will vote in the general election.”
Incumbent Case, the center director of Wyoming’s Manufacturing Extension Partnership at the University of Wyoming and self-proclaimed spending watchdog, will also be moving forward to the general election.
“I’m excited,” Case said. “I look forward to representing the citizens of Cheyenne, and particularly Ward 3. We had a lot of failures in Ward 3 ... but I’m excited to represent, and I hope to continue to represent, after November.”
Case said it’s important to manage the city like a business, and it can’t be allowed for people to bully people into decisions. It’s important to bring all the players into a project, whatever that is, to the table and have collaborative conversations to make that project happen.
He added he’s also looking forward to working with whoever the next mayor is going to be and collaborating with them on multiple projects.
Johnson, a well-known community fundraiser and former city councilman, said the race was too close for any candidate to be comfortable heading into the general election.
“All of the individuals who moved forward have their work cut out for them. This is not an open-and-shut case,” Johnson said. “Thank you to all who supported me, and I hope I can continue to garner your support in November.”
Johnson said his campaign focuses on doing the groundwork to get the project done.
“My campaign resonates with forward thinkers who support less talking and more action. They support me because I get things done when everyone else is shaking hands, planning the next meeting and figuring out how to fix a pothole,” Johnson said.
Luna could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.
The top two vote-getters in the general election will each earn seats on the Cheyenne City Council.