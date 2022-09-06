...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 418, 419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425, 427, 428,
429, 430, AND 432...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through
Thursday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 418 through 425. Fire weather
zones 427 through 430. Fire weather zone 432.
* WIND...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph sustained with gusts
to 35 mph possible.
* HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
1 of 3
Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Key leaders of the Wyoming Republican Party have asked the outgoing secretary of state, Ed Buchanan, to stay in the job longer than he intended.
Chairman Frank Eathorne and other Wyoming GOP leaders have written Buchanan to ask him to remain in his current post through the Nov. 8 general election. As things have stood, Buchanan plans to leave this month. This is so that he can begin a job he was appointed to in July by Gov. Mark Gordon, in Goshen County as a district court judge in the state's Eighth Judicial District.
Buchanan's term, should he remain for all of it, would last through the election and into early next year. In a recent interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Buchanan expressed confidence in the state’s election proces,s even without him running the Wyoming Secretary of State's Office.
Wyoming Republican leaders do not appear to agree with this sentiment. They worry that having a new secretary of state for only a short time, before the next permanent one would take over after the general election, could affect the office. In its letter dated Friday, the political party asked Buchanan to "remain in office until after the general election process is complete." Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, has won the GOP primary to become the next secretary of state and is generally expected to also prevail on Nov. 8.
Leaving in mid-September, as Buchanan plans, "may be setting your appointed successor up to fail," wrote Eathorne and colleagues Nina Weber and Corey Steinmetz, who are both Wyoming Republican Party national committee people, in their letter. Any replacement "would not take office until 4 weeks before election day and does not know your team members," the letter said. "It is difficult to imagine who would want to assume the role on such short notice."
Buchanan has apparently not started the official clock for a replacement to be named. On Tuesday morning, Gov. Gordon's spokesperson wrote in an email to the WTE that the governor "has not yet received a letter of resignation from the Secretary."
In their letter, the Wyoming GOP leaders noted that when Gordon picked Buchanan to be a judge, the governor "knew you held one of the most important jobs in the State. That is often the case with filling any position – the best candidates have a job they must wrap up." Eathorne and the others said that "the courts will manage if you need to remain in your current role until general election canvassing is complete."
Like Gov. Gordon, a representative for Buchanan on Tuesday morning was also attending a meeting of the State Loan and Investment Board. There was no further comment right away on the letter.