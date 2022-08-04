CHEYENNE – Persons wishing to run for board of trustees for wither Laramie County K-12 school district or Laramie County Community College can file their applications with the Laramie County Clerk’s Office Aug. 10 through 29.

Elections for school and college boards of trustees are held in conjunction with the Nov. 8 general election. All positions are four-year terms.

