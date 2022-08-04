CHEYENNE – Persons wishing to run for board of trustees for wither Laramie County K-12 school district or Laramie County Community College can file their applications with the Laramie County Clerk’s Office Aug. 10 through 29.
Elections for school and college boards of trustees are held in conjunction with the Nov. 8 general election. All positions are four-year terms.
LCSD1
Applications will be accepted for four positions on the Laramie County School District 1 board – one at-large and one representative each for Areas 1, 2 and 3. Candidates for area representative must reside in the area they seek to represent and are elected by voters residing within the respective area. The LCSD1 residence areas largely equate to the district’s triads: Area 1 – South; Area 2 – East; and Area 3 – Central.
LCSD2
Laramie County School District 2 has three at-large seats and one Area D representative position open. The resident representative must reside in Area D.
Candidates cannot file for both an at-large and a residence area position under state law, restricting candidates’ names from appearing more than once on the general election ballot.
Candidates can find their school district residence area by entering their address under Find My Voter Info at https://tinyurl.com/5bt4hnfs.
LCCC
Applications will be accepted for three positions on the Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees.
Candidates may file in person during business hours in the election office. Candidates also have the option of sending applications by email to election@laramiecountywy.gov, subject line Trustee Candidate [Your name] or by fax to 307-633-4240. There is no candidate filing fee.