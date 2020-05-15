CHEYENNE – The following people had filed for political offices that affect Laramie County in the Aug. 18 primary election as of Friday. Friday's filings are marked with an asterisk:
U.S. Senate: R. Mark Armstrong, Republican; Josh Wheeler, Republican*; Kenneth Casner, Democrat; Merav Ben David, Democrat; Yana Ludwig, Democrat; Rex Wilde, Democrat*
U.S. House of Representatives: Blake Stanley, Republican
State Senate District 6: Anthony Bouchard, Republican (incumbent)
State House District 9: Landon Brown, Republican (incumbent)*
State House District 10: Jennifer Burns, Republican*; John Eklund, Republican (incumbent)*
State House District 11: Jared Olsen, Republican (incumbent)
State House District 12: Clarence Styvar, Republican (incumbent)
State House District 41: Bill Henderson, Republican (incumbent)
Laramie County Board of Commissioners: Rob Johnson, Republican*; Taft Love, Republican*; Brian Lovett, Republican (incumbent)
Cheyenne Mayor: Marian Orr (incumbent), Patrick Collins, Rick Coppinger
Cheyenne City Council, Ward 1: Jeff White (incumbent)
Cheyenne City Council, Ward 3: Rocky Case (incumbent)
Candidates have until 5 p.m. May 29 to file for the primary. This list will be updated each weekday at WyomingNews.com through that date.