CHEYENNE – The following people had filed for political offices that affect Laramie County in the Aug. 18 primary election as of Monday. Monday’s filings are marked with an asterisk:
U.S. Senate, Republican: R. Mark Armstrong, Michael Kemler, Cynthia Lummis; Star Roselli, Josh Wheeler
U.S. Senate, Democrat: Kenneth Casner, Merav Ben David, Yana Ludwig, Rex Wilde
U.S. House of Representatives, Republican: Blake Stanley
State Senate District 6, Republican: Anthony Bouchard, (incumbent), Erin Johnson
State Senate District 8, Democrat: Nate Breen
State House District 9, Republican: Landon Brown (incumbent)
State House District 10, Republican: Jennifer Burns, John Eklund (incumbent)
State House District 11, Republican: Jared Olsen (incumbent)
State House District 12, Republican: Clarence Styvar (incumbent)
State House District 41, Republican: Bill Henderson (incumbent)
State House District 42, Republican: Jim Blackburn(incumbent)
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, Republican: Rob Johnson; Taft Love; Brian Lovett (incumbent); Nathan Smith
Cheyenne Mayor: Marian Orr (incumbent), Patrick Collins, Rick Coppinger
Cheyenne City Council, Ward 1: Jeff White (incumbent), Miguel Reyes
Cheyenne City Council, Ward 3: Rocky Case (incumbent), Michelle Aldrich
Candidates have until 5 p.m. May 29 to file for the primary. This list will be updated each weekday at Wyoming News.com through that date.