CHEYENNE – The following people had filed for political offices that affect Laramie County in the Aug. 18 primary election as of Tuesday. Tuesday’s filings are marked with an asterisk:

U.S. Senate, Republican: R. Mark Armstrong, Michael Kemler, Cynthia Lummis, Star Roselli, Josh Wheeler

U.S. Senate, Democrat: Kenneth Casner, Merav Ben David, James DeBrine*, Yana Ludwig, Rex Wilde

U.S. House of Representatives, Republican: Liz Cheney (incumbent)*, Blake Stanley

U.S. House of Representatives, Democrat: Carl Beach*, Carol “Kitty” Hafner*

State Senate District 6, Republican: Anthony Bouchard, (incumbent), Erin Johnson

State Senate District 8, Republican: Affie Ellis (incumbent)*

State Senate District 8, Democrat: Nate Breen, James Byrd*

State House District 7, Republican: Sue Wilson (incumbent)*

State House District 9, Republican: Landon Brown (incumbent)

State House District 10, Republican: Jennifer Burns, John Eklund (incumbent)

State House District 11, Republican: Jared Olsen (incumbent)

State House District 12, Republican: Clarence Styvar (incumbent)

State House District 41, Republican: Bill Henderson (incumbent)

State House District 42, Republican: Jim Blackburn (incumbent)

Laramie County Board of Commissioners, Republican: Rob Johnson, Taft Love, Brian Lovett (incumbent), Nathan Smith, Buck Holmes (incumbent)*

Cheyenne Mayor: Marian Orr (incumbent), Patrick Collins, Rick Coppinger

Cheyenne City Council, Ward 1: Jeff White (incumbent), Miguel Reyes

Cheyenne City Council, Ward 2: Bryan Cook (incumbent)*

Cheyenne City Council, Ward 3: Michelle Aldrich, Rocky Case (incumbent), Mike Luna (incumbent)*

Candidates have until 5 p.m. May 29 to file for the primary. This list will be updated each weekday at WyomingNews.com through that date.

