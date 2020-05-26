CHEYENNE – The following people had filed for political offices that affect Laramie County in the Aug. 18 primary election as of Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday’s filings are marked with an asterisk:
U.S. Senate, Republican: R. Mark Armstrong, John Holtz, Michael Kemler, Cynthia Lummis, Bryan Miller, Star Roselli, Robert Short, Josh Wheeler
U.S. Senate, Democrat: Kenneth Casner, Merav Ben David, James DeBrine, Yana Ludwig, Rex Wilde
U.S. House of Representatives, Republican: Liz Cheney (incumbent), Blake Stanley
U.S. House of Representatives, Democrat: Carl Beach, Carol “Kitty” Hafner
State Senate District 4, Republican: Tara Nethercott (incumbent)
State Senate District 6, Republican: Anthony Bouchard (incumbent), Erin Johnson
State Senate District 6, Democrat: Britney Wallesch
State Senate District 8, Republican: Affie Ellis (incumbent)
State Senate District 8, Democrat: Nate Breen, James Byrd
State House District 7, Republican: Sue Wilson (incumbent)
State House District 8, Republican: Bob Nicholas (incumbent)
State House District 9, Republican: Landon Brown (incumbent)
State House District 10, Republican: Jennifer Burns, John Eklund (incumbent)
State House District 11, Republican: Jared Olsen (incumbent)
State House District 12, Republican: Clarence Styvar (incumbent)
State House District 41, Republican: Bill Henderson (incumbent)
State House District 41, Democrat: Rebecca Fields*
State House District 42, Republican: Jim Blackburn (incumbent)
State House District 43, Republican: Dan Zwonitzer (incumbent)
State House District 44, Democrat: Sara Burlingame (incumbent)
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, Republican: Sam Eliopoulos, Rob Johnson, Taft Love, Brian Lovett (incumbent), Will Luna, JC Manalo, Nathan Smith, Buck Holmes (incumbent)
Cheyenne Mayor: Patrick Collins, Rick Coppinger, Marian Orr (incumbent)
Cheyenne City Council, Ward 1: Cameron Karajanis, Miguel Reyes, Jeff White (incumbent)
Cheyenne City Council, Ward 2: Bryan Cook (incumbent), Tom Segrave
Cheyenne City Council, Ward 3: Michelle Aldrich, Rocky Case (incumbent), Richard Johnson, Mike Luna (incumbent)
Candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday, May 29, to file for the primary. This list will be updated each weekday at WyomingNews.com through that date.