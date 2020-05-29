CHEYENNE – The following people had filed for political offices that affect Laramie County in the Aug. 18 primary election as of the end of the filing period Friday afternoon. Friday’s filings are marked with an asterisk:
U.S. Senate, Republican: R. Mark Armstrong, Devon Cade*, John Holtz, Michael Kemler, Cynthia Lummis, Bryan Miller, Donna Rice*, Star Roselli, Robert Short, Josh Wheeler
U.S. Senate, Democrat: Kenneth Casner, Merav Ben David, James DeBrine, Yana Ludwig, Nathan Wendt*, Rex Wilde
U.S. House of Representatives, Republican: Liz Cheney (incumbent), Blake Stanley
U.S. House of Representatives, Democrat: Carl Beach, Lynnette Grey Bull*, Carol Hafner
State Senate District 4, Republican: Tara Nethercott (incumbent)
State Senate District 6, Republican: Anthony Bouchard (incumbent), Erin Johnson
State Senate District 6, Democrat: Britney Wallesch
State Senate District 8, Republican: Affie Ellis (incumbent), Dan Young
State Senate District 8, Democrat: Nate Breen, James Byrd
State House District 7, Republican: Cody Haynes*, Sue Wilson (incumbent)
State House District 8, Republican: Bob Nicholas (incumbent)
State House District 8, Democrat: Marcie Kindred
State House District 9, Republican: Landon Brown (incumbent)
State House District 10, Republican: Jennifer Burns, Donn Edmunds, John Eklund (incumbent), Lars Lone
State House District 11, Republican: Jared Olsen (incumbent)
State House District 11, Democrat: Amy Spieker*
State House District 12, Republican: Clarence Styvar (incumbent)
State House District 12, Democrat: Lee Filer*, Joseph Ramirez*
State House District 41, Republican: Bill Henderson (incumbent)
State House District 41, Democrat: Rebecca Fields
State House District 42, Republican: Jim Blackburn (incumbent), Ed Wright*
State House District 43, Republican: John Harvey, Dan Zwonitzer (incumbent)
State House District 44, Republican: John Romero-Martinez*
State House District 44, Democrat: Sara Burlingame (incumbent)
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, Republican: Sam Eliopoulos, Buck Holmes (incumbent), Rob Johnson, Taft Love, Brian Lovett (incumbent), Will Luna, JC Manalo, Slade Raine*, Nathan Smith
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, Democrat: Jeff Dockter*
Cheyenne Mayor: Patrick Collins, Rick Coppinger, Marian Orr (incumbent)
Cheyenne City Council, Ward 1: Cameron Karajanis, Pete Laybourn* (incumbent), Miguel Reyes, Jeff White (incumbent)
Cheyenne City Council, Ward 2: Bryan Cook (incumbent), James M. Johnson*, Keren Meister- Emerich*, Tom Segrave, Boyd Wiggam
Cheyenne City Council, Ward 3: Michelle Aldrich, Rocky Case (incumbent), Shawn “Art” Funk, Richard Johnson, Mike Luna (incumbent)
Friday was the deadline to file for the primary. Candidates who wish to have a formal campaign announcement story in the Wyoming Tribune Eagle in the coming weeks should email news@wyomingnews.com.