CHEYENNE – The filing period for the boards of trustees in Laramie County School District 1 and Laramie County School District 2, as well as Laramie County Community College, began Wednesday and ends Aug. 24.
LCSD1 has three seats open for four-year terms. Candidates who have filed so far are: Tim Bolin, Paulette Gadlin and Lynn Storey-Huylar.
LCSD2 has five seats open for four-year terms. Candidates who have filed so far are: Dave Keiter.
LCCC has four seats open for four-year terms. Candidates who have files so far are: Jenefer Pasqua.
Candidates interested in running for any of these unpaid positions should go online to https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/candidates-corner/.