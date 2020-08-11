Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SOUTHEAST WYOMING THIS AFTERNOON AND ALONG AND WEST OF THE LARAMIE RANGE WEDNESDAY... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 309 AND 310... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHEYENNE HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 309 AND 310. * WIND...WEST TO SOUTHWEST 15 TO 25 MPH SUSTAINED WITH GUSTS TO 35 MPH THIS AFTERNOON. * HUMIDITY...8 TO 13 PERCENT. * HAINES...6. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW...OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&