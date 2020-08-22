CHEYENNE – The following people had filed to run for seats on the boards of trustees in Laramie County School District 1 and Laramie County School District 2, as well as Laramie County Community College, as of Friday, Aug. 21.
LCSD1 has three seats open for four-year terms. Candidates who have filed so far are: Tim Bolin, Paulette Gadlin, Gabriel Pina, Alicia Smith and Lynn Storey-Huylar.
LCSD2 has five seats open for four-year terms. Candidates who have filed so far are: Brian Blosmo (Area C), Julie Rabou (Area C), Heidi Romsa (Area C), Nicole Bach (Area D), Dave Keiter (Area D), Matt Haas (Area E), Julianne Randall (Area E), Jessica Loyd (Area F) and Mike Olson (Area F).
LCCC has four seats open for four-year terms. Candidates who have filed so far are: Don Erickson, Jess Ketcham, Jenefer Pasqua, Aaron Roberts, James Ruby, Bob Salazar and Wendy Soto.
Candidates interested in running for any of these unpaid positions should go to https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/candidates-corner/. The filing period ends Monday, Aug. 24.