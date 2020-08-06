CHEYENNE – The following people had filed to run for seats on the boards of trustees in Laramie County School District 1 and Laramie County School District 2, as well as Laramie County Community College, as of Thursday, Aug. 6.
LCSD1 has three seats open for four-year terms. Candidates who have filed so far are: Tim Bolin, Paulette Gadlin and Lynn Storey-Huylar.
LCSD2 has five seats open for four-year terms. Candidates who have filed so far are: Dave Keiter and Heidi Romsa.
LCCC has four seats open for four-year terms. Candidates who have filed so far are: Don Erickson and Jenefer Pasqua.
Candidates interested in running for any of these unpaid positions should go online to https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/candidates-corner/. The filing period ends Aug. 24.