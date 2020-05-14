CHEYENNE – The following people had filed for political offices that affect Laramie County in the Aug. 18 primary election as of Thursday:
U.S. Senate: R. Mark Armstrong, Republican
U.S. House of Representatives: Blake Stanley, Republican; Kenneth R. Casner, Democrat; Merav Den David, Democrat; Yana Ludwig, Democrat
State Senate District 6: Anthony Bouchard, Republican
State House District 11: Jared Olsen, Republican
State House District 12: Clarence Styvar, Republican
State House District 41: Bill Henderson, Republican
Laramie County Board of Commissioners: Brian Lovett, Republican
Cheyenne Mayor: Marian Orr, Patrick Collins, Rick Coppinger
Cheyenne City Council, Ward 1: Jeff White
Cheyenne City Council, Ward 3: Rocky Case
Candidates have until 5 p.m. May 29 to file for the primary. This list will be updated each weekday at WyomingNews.com through that date.