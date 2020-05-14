CHEYENNE – The following people had filed for political offices that affect Laramie County in the Aug. 18 primary election as of Thursday:

U.S. Senate: R. Mark Armstrong, Republican

U.S. House of Representatives: Blake Stanley, Republican; Kenneth R. Casner, Democrat; Merav Den David, Democrat; Yana Ludwig, Democrat

State Senate District 6: Anthony Bouchard, Republican

State House District 11: Jared Olsen, Republican

State House District 12: Clarence Styvar, Republican

State House District 41: Bill Henderson, Republican

Laramie County Board of Commissioners: Brian Lovett, Republican

Cheyenne Mayor: Marian Orr, Patrick Collins, Rick Coppinger

Cheyenne City Council, Ward 1: Jeff White

Cheyenne City Council, Ward 3: Rocky Case

Candidates have until 5 p.m. May 29 to file for the primary. This list will be updated each weekday at WyomingNews.com through that date.

