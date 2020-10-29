CHEYENNE – Candidates for Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees have made public how much money they’ve raised and spent on campaigning between the August primary and next week’s general election.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reviewed those documents, which the Laramie County Clerk’s office released this week, and compiled the highlights. There are seven candidates – including incumbents Don Erickson, Bob Salazar, Wendy Soto and Jess Ketcham – running for four open seats on the board. Newcomers are Jenefer Pasqua, James Ruby and Aaron Roberts.
Pasqua raised the highest amount, by far. Ketcham, who is the current chair of the board, raised the second-highest amount.
Pasqua raised $3,027.50 in total campaign contributions, including $1,365 from individual community members. She also received a $200 contribution from the Cowgirl Run Fund and $712.50 from the Laramie County Democratic Party. She also listed $450 worth of in-kind contributions, which included video software and website design services, as well as $300 from a Facebook donation campaign.
Pasqua spent a total of $2,109.46 on various campaign advertisements.
Erickson raised no money and spent no money on the campaign, according to the report filed with the local elections office.
Ruby raised a total of $865 in contributions, $400 of which he contributed himself. Another $400 came from individual donations, and $65 was an in-kind donation in the form of online advertising. Ruby spent $794.16 on physical and online advertisements.
Roberts raised a total of $401.97, all of which was his own money. Roberts did not include how much, if any, of that many he spent on his campaign.
Salazar raised a total of $750, all of which was his own money, in campaign contributions. He spent all of that money on campaign advertisements.
Soto raised a total of $508.22 in campaign contributions, $408.22 of which was her own money. The other $100 came from an individual contribution. Soto spent a total of $507.80 on campaign advertisements.
Ketcham raised a total of $952.98, all of which was his own money. He spent all of that money on various campaign advertisements.