CHEYENNE – Candidates for the Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees shared their positions on the presence of firearms on campus and how to navigate impending budget cuts during a virtual forum Wednesday night.
The League of Women Voters of Cheyenne hosted the event. Six of the seven candidates running for the four open board seats participated.
All incumbent trustees, including Jess Ketcham, Don Erickson, Wendy Soto and Bob Salazar, attended. Challengers Jenefer Pasqua, who is a special education K-12 teacher in Cheyenne, and James Ruby, executive officer of the Environmental Quality Council, were also in attendance. Aaron Roberts was absent.
Mary Guthrie, who is a member of the LWV leadership team, moderated the forum. Below is a selection of questions asked and a roundup of the candidates’ responses:
Do you support guns on campus? Why or why not?
The college’s current policy prohibits firearms on campus, and Ketcham said it should stay that way.
“In the four years I’ve been here, we’ve never had a complaint about our policy,” he said. “I’m a huge proponent of (the idea) ‘If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.’”
Pasqua, like most of the candidates, agreed.
“One of the main reasons is that college students do silly things sometimes. They’re also involved in situations where they might not be clearheaded,” she said. “If they have a weapon involved, I’m not sure that’s the best solution for the problem.”
Ruby, who recalled his time as a college student at the University of Nebraska, where guns were allowed on campus, had a more nuanced position.
“I don’t believe you should have (guns) in your rooms or be free to carry them all over the place, but I do believe it wouldn’t be a big deal to bring them to campus and deposit them with campus police. When (students) want to go hunting – or use them for another purpose – then they can go check them out.”
Salazar said he agreed with the college’s current policy.
“Am I in favor of guns? Yes,” he said, noting the extensive training he’s received on how to safely handle a firearm. “I’m not so sure we want to put guns in an environment where there’s different kinds of stresses, and (students) haven’t been trained in the use of a weapon.”
Soto, too, agreed that she’s supportive of keeping LCCC gun-free. “I think college students and college campuses are volatile, and that having firearms in that arena is potentially dangerous.”
Erickson, who prefaced his answer with support of the Second Amendment, said that allowing guns on campus “just doesn’t seem to be in the best interest of the overall safety of our campus.”
If programs need to be cut at LCCC, where should you start?
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has already directed state agencies – including LCCC, which gets about half of its funding from the state – to plan for 10% cuts to their budgets, and possibly more, over this next year.
Ruby said that since he’s not yet served on the board, he’s “not in a position” to speak about which specific programs should be cut. Instead, he offered this broader approach to the question: “Until you establish fiscal stability for the school, you can’t focus on your educational needs, and you can’t be flexible about which programs should start or stop.”
Salazar suggested that he’s looking at programs that are “underutilized.”
“If programs aren’t producing the outcomes you want, then those programs have a way of moving out,” he said, adding that the college’s administration would be more directly involved with making those choices than the trustees. “If there’s not a degree or a job opportunity where students and the state of Wyoming can recoup their investment, then those programs have to move out.”
Soto said some cuts have already started.
“We would never leave students hanging. When we closed some programs last November because they weren’t effective,” those students were afforded the opportunity to complete their course of study before the programs closed. “We’re already having discussions about how we can develop a system where community colleges can have a more comprehensive funding source. We have no choice, given what’s going on with Wyoming’s economy today.”
Erickson acknowledged that the board “has a responsibility” to cut the budget in a way that’s “the most professional, effective and least damaging.”
Erickson said the board has already told top-level administrators to come to November’s meeting with a plan on what to cut. “Let me assure you that we, as trustees, are requiring rigid, clear criteria that will be used to determine if a program is going to be eliminated. … This will not be willy-nilly.”
Ketcham said he’d first like to “have the dust settled” on how deep the budget cuts will go.
“Once we get that done, we’ll have a better understanding of what we need to cut. At that point, we can probably go at it a different way and not need to cut. We can hopefully find other revenue streams,” he said, suggesting that the college look to grants and other partnerships to fill budget gaps.
If elected, Pasqua said she would strive to “keep the cuts ways from the students, classrooms and faculty.”
She suggested that cutting expensive higher education data-tracking program could be one solution to the budget crisis.
“Those things are really expensive. We don’t need to live our lives over data. Data for what? That costs money,” she said.
“I wouldn’t be sad to let it go,” Pasqua added, noting that in general she “doesn’t know” which particular programs she would cut because she’s yet to serve on the board.