CHEYENNE – The election is less than a week away, and candidates for both school boards in Laramie County have made public how much money they’ve raised and spent this election cycle.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reviewed those documents, which the Laramie County Clerk’s office released this week, and compiled the highlights for each candidate running for a seat on the two boards.
LCSD1 Board of Trustees candidates
Three at-large seats are open on the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, which governs Wyoming’s largest school district. Two incumbents, Lynn Storey-Huylar and Tim Bolin are running for re-election (Trustee Nate Breen is not seeking re-election). An additional five candidates – Paulette Gadlin, Gabriel Piña, Alicia Smith, Brittany Ashby and Tara Russell – are also running.
Gadlin raised the most money, while Smith raised the second-highest amount.
Storey-Huylar raised $1,060.56 – about half of which came from her own wallet or that of an immediate family member. The other half came from an anonymous donor. She spent all of that money on online and print advertisements.
Bolin raised no money and spent no money on his re-election campaign, according to the report he filed with the local elections office.
Gadlin, who filed her finance report after the statutory deadline, raised a total of $4,910.03 – $1,307.91 of that was her own money or from her immediate family members. Gadlin also received 17 small contributions from individual community supporters, which totaled $2,800. She also received an additional $712.12 from the Democratic Party. Gadlin spent all of the money she raised on advertising, which included a billboard downtown and advertisements in the Wyoming Tribune Eagle and on KGWN TV.
Piña raised no money and spent no money on his campaign, according to the report he filed with the local elections office.
Smith raised a total of $4,372.65, $2,222.65 of which was her own money. Smith also received $2,150 in individual contributions, including a $1,000 contribution from Matt Micheli, a local lawyer and former chairman of the Wyoming Republican Party. She spent all of the money she raised on campaign advertisements and marketing.
Ashby raised a total of $375.92, all of which came from Ashby’s own pocket and her immediate family members. She spent all of that money on advertisements.
Russell raised a total of $790 for her campaign, $100 of which came from an immediate family member. The other portion of her campaign money came from several individual donors. She spent $778.68 of her campaign funds on stamps, mailers and campaign signs.
LCSD2 Board of Trustees candidates
There are eight candidates – Heidi Romsa, Julie Rabou, Brian R. Blosmo, Nicole Bach, Dave Keiter, Julianne Randall, Matt Haas and Mike Olson – running for five open seats on the Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees. The seats are divided by residence areas.
Romsa, who is running to represent Area C, raised no money and spent no money on her campaign, according to the report she filed with the local elections office.
Rabou, who is also running to represent Area C, raised a total of $312.53, all of which she contributed herself. She spent all of that money on advertisements. Rabou filed her campaign expenditure report after the statutory deadline, according to the local elections office.
Blosmo, who is also running to represent Area C, raised no money and spent no money on his campaign, according to the report he filed with the local elections office.
Bach, who is running to represent Area D, spent $212 on campaign signs, but did not detail in the report where she got that money.
Keiter, who is also running to represent Area D, raised a total of $3,229.61, all of which he contributed himself. He spent all of that money on campaign advertisements.
Randall, an incumbent board member who is running to represent Area E, did not submit any campaign finance information to the local elections office.
Haas, who is also running to represent Area E, raised no money and spent no money on his campaign, according to the report he filed with the local elections office.
Olson, an incumbent board member who is running to represent Area F, raised no money and spent no money on his campaign, according to the report he filed with the local elections office.