CHEYENNE – In this year’s election, two seats in Ward 1 are open on the Cheyenne City Council, with two incumbents running for reelection and two newcomers hoping to make a change.
The candidates discussed their plans for leading Cheyenne forward at a forum Thursday night hosted by the League of Women Voters. Since there are only four candidates in the race for two seats, all of the candidates will advance to the general election in November.
The candidates responded to different sets of questions, and the Q&As below are a sample of what was discussed by the candidates at the forum. You can watch the forum in its entirety on the Cheyenne League of Women Voters Facebook page.
The city is looking at a sharp decrease in revenue. How will your prioritize needs versus wants?
Pete Laybourn: “We made some hard decisions with that existing budget; it was really difficult for every department. We still don’t know what the net effect is going to be, but I think one of the things that we have to do is fulfill the commitments that we already made. In terms of curb and gutter, sidewalk and roadwork, I’ve been very concerned about that for some time. We just can’t seem to really get a good understanding of how our pavement management system works. As an example of how we need to have more frequent and in-depth work sessions, we had one work session during the controversy over the mayor’s emergency patch matter on our pavement management system, and I haven’t heard anything since. That’s really an inadequacy. I think we have to maintain what we have as best we can and maximize some of the good things about Cheyenne, one of which is really helping to get people involved in our community.”
Miguel Reyes: “We prioritize our needs first, and we need to get our roads fixed. ... I would try to have the city employees do more in-house work, instead of having to hire outside contractors. I believe that we could save a ton of money doing that now. … I would just cut back expenditures, costs for the city when we got to review the budget – What’s costing us more money than to keep? Cut it off, cut the fat off of the steak. Another thing I would do is I would focus on the small businesses. Now, the small businesses are our, our backbone to our city. They’re the ones that bring in the revenue. So, we would have to go in there and see what we can do for them to stay open right now. We’re not doing very much; we need to do more.”
Jeff White: “It’s a constant balancing act, particularly in times of financial difficulty in balancing needs and wants. For me, the three pillars of any municipal government are health, safety and welfare, and you can add infrastructure to that, as well. So how do we maintain the services that we are already providing now, and also maintaining efforts to do things in our city that means so much to the people that live here like maintaining our parks, doubling down on economic development efforts, which I think we’re well positioned to do? There’s a lot of folks who are looking at Cheyenne and other rural communities now that folks have figured out how to work remotely over the last several months. We need to look at other ways that we can bring revenue in and increase the tax base. The state Legislature provides municipalities with a little bit more flexibility on taxation, and now cities can tax themselves with the votes of its citizens. We also have a great tool that the Legislature gave communities called the sixth-penny tax. Over the last several years, I think it’s been a good mix of infrastructure projects, public safety projects, and also economic development projects. So the penny is an important tool to vote on every few years, and we’ll be able to vote on that again, I think in, two more years. What projects wind up on that ballot will be extremely important in the next couple of years, probably more so than in the past.”
Cameron Karajanis: “The biggest needs that we need in the city of Cheyenne are our safety and welfare. Right now, our response time for our fire crews is a little less than what we expect. Right now, there’s three firefighters on each apparatus. If there was a chance to get four, like the national recommendation on response time and to satisfy that call, would be a quicker go. The police department has been short-handed in the last few years. … From the 2012 sixth-penny tax, taxpayers voted for $700,000 to redo 17th Street. Well, that $700,000 was met, but nobody talks about the $3.2 million of that surplus six penny that is still lingering somewhere, when only $275,000 of that money was spent on the Capitol Basin flood project. We need to really look at our spending and where this money is going. … The biggest (need) is the health and safety of our citizens. Police and fire have got to be a priority, and as well as staff training has got to be a priority and making sure our city staff are well taken care of as well.” To the point about sixth-penny spending, Jeff White said the city requires all money left over on sixth-penny projects to go toward the proposed project.
Describe your governing style. How do you deal with conflict among yourselves, with the mayor or with anyone else in city government?
Pete Laybourn: “My governing style is to tell it like it is. I think that’s very important to pass that information on to the public. I am not a member of any particular clique on the City Council, and sometimes in the past four years, I’ve supported the mayor when I thought she was right and opposed the mayor when I thought she was wrong. I have some reforms that I’m suggesting, and they are on the Tribune Eagle site with our information about our candidacies. But I really think it’s time we take a look at some of the processes followed at the City Council. Clearly, work sessions are very, very important, and we sporadically hold them. … When people talk about transparency and accountability, we shouldn’t have the leadership meetings where some council members are excluded. … I’m very concerned about the way we’re operating with the consent agenda, which really is having the decision be made in the committee lunchtime meetings and then rubber stamped.” (The consent agenda consists of measures that are considered regular business for the council, so they are approved without any discussion at the council meetings.)
Miguel Reyes: “Communication is very important to me, and transparency is very important to me, as well. The way I govern is by saying, before we make a decision, we have to look at all avenues; one decision can cause a lot of different collateral damage. So if we decide to shut down the city, we have to be sure of what’s going to happen. I think that it is extremely important that we look at every avenue before we make a decision. Also, I think we need to hold everybody accountable for their decisions. … With the mayor, we have to have an open relationship, as well. I think it’s important that the mayor communicates with his council, and the council needs to have just that – we have to be open to each other and discuss so we can do what we’re hired to do. Look, I’m not a polished politician; I’m just a concerned citizen that’s running for office. I feel that I can come in and make things happen. I’m a business owner, and as a business owner, we don’t have time. We have to make sure things happen, but we have to make sure they happen right.”
Jeff White: “I could have the greatest idea in the world and think it’s the greatest idea in the world, but I’m one vote of eight other council representatives. It’s important to note that in order to see any ideas succeed, you need a majority of votes. So it’s important to build bridges and build those relationships with not only colleagues, but with city staff, with community members, with business leaders, and the citizens and with the mayor. It’s very, very difficult sometimes to build those bridges; it is very easy to burn those bridges, and once a bridge is burned, it’s very difficult to rebuild it. So I look at my decision-making style as one of gathering facts, one of listening, and then making the best decision possible based on that data. I try to take emotion out of it, and though some decisions that I make are not going to be popular, I was elected to make difficult decisions. That’s one of my responsibilities. So, collaboration, building relationships and trying to put progress over personality.”
Cameron Karajanis: “My very first governing style is respect. No matter if I’m being disrespected by council, as people have mentioned in cliques and being left out of meetings, I’m going to continue to respect. There’s disagreements upon my colleagues or staff, or even my profession or on the basketball court. Being a high school basketball coach or junior high football coach, there’s going to be disagreements, no matter what. You have to be willing to talk to the other person and come up with an agreement. The biggest thing is listening. I’m a huge listener. I analyze the situation to know where they’re coming from and make sure that they’re gonna have my ears and eyes, to where they come to me with any concern. We can address it; we can be adults and learn from the situation. Working with the mayor, working with the chief of staff or any city official, they should be able to come to me directly and work up that ladder. … But the biggest thing is respect. You can’t get anything done without respecting one another, and it shows in the current council.”