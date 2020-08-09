CHEYENNE – Twelve of the 14 candidates seeking seats on the Cheyenne City Council are scheduled to participate in a debate Tuesday morning.
The Pancakes and Politics event sponsored by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for 7:30-9 a.m. in the Grand Ballroom at Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 West Lincolnway. Those scheduled to appear are Jeff White, Rocky Case, Cameron Karajanis, Pete Laybourn, Michelle Aldrich, Boyd Wiggam, Keren Meister-Emerich, Miguel Reyes, Tom Segrave, Bryan Cook, James Johnson and Richard Johnson.
With current COVID-19 orders in place, seating will be limited to 50 attendees. Cost is $25 for Chamber members and $30 for nonmembers. There also is unlimited online access available via Zoom for a $5 entry fee. If you are interested in participating using Zoom, please ensure you have received the call information by 4 p.m. Monday.
For more information or to register, go online to cheyennechamber.org.