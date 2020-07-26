CHEYENNE – Seven of the nine Republicans running for two open seats on the Laramie County Board of Commissioners are scheduled to participate in a debate Tuesday morning.
The second Pancakes and Politics event sponsored by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for 7:30-9 a.m. in the Grand Ballroom at Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 West Lincolnway. Those scheduled to appear are Brian Lovett, Nathan Smith, Slade Raine, CJ Manalo, Buck Holmes, Will Luna and Taft Love.
With current COVID-19 orders in place, seating will be limited to 50 attendees. Cost is $25 for chamber members and $30 for nonmembers. There also is unlimited online access available via Zoom for a $5 entry fee. If you are interested in participating using Zoom, please ensure you have received the call information by 4 p.m. Monday.
For more information or to register, go online to cheyennechamber.org.