JACKSON – Criticisms that U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., isn’t campaigning in her own state continue to plague the incumbent congresswoman as the hotly contested primary election approaches.
Cheney’s challengers raise carpetbagger allegations, particularly Harriet Hageman and the family that tapped her to run, the Trumps.
“I believe the most conservative state in the union has a DC beltway swamp creature – who’s probably spent less time in Wyoming than I have – as their representative,” Donald Trump Jr. said last month in Alpine, while stumping for Hageman.
Trump’s potshot can safely be categorized as hyperbole. But Cheney has run an unconventional campaign that’s included less time in Wyoming than planned, especially with her role as vice-chair of the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 (2021) Attack on the U.S. Capitol. This has kept her tied up in hearings throughout the summer in the nation’s capital.
Her spokesman previously said Cheney would campaign through Wyoming in July. Then the committee added hearings and extended its operations into that big campaigning month as new witnesses and revelations about the insurrection emerged. An eighth hearing, potentially the last, is set for prime time evening television hours on July 21.
Cheney has not been holding public events in Wyoming. Her last public appearance was June 30 on the debate stage in Sheridan. Asked by WyoFile this past week, her campaign staff declined to identify any upcoming public events in Wyoming.
“When Congress has not been in session, she has been in Wyoming,” said Cheney spokesman Jeremy Adler. “In the future she’ll be in Wyoming holding events with folks in the state. Whether those events are private or public, I don’t want to make any commitments.”
Cheney says getting to the bottom of the attempt to subvert the U.S.’ 2020 election is more important than her own political ambitions. The high-profile select committee she’s overseeing probing the Capitol Building attack is an altar she’s willing to die on, the congresswoman suggested in Sheridan.
“Her work on that committee is her focus, it’s our top priority,” Adler said. “No political considerations or anything like that is going to interrupt that.”
Backers
Several Cheney supporters say they appreciate the congresswoman prioritizing her committee duties.
“If the choice is [campaigning or] getting to the bottom of an attempt to take over our government, what choice does she have?” said Marilyn Kite, a retired Wyoming Supreme Court justice who was named to the Cheney campaign’s leadership team. “It certainly seems, at least nationally, that the rest of the Republican Party is unwilling to do that. So thank God she’s willing to do that.”
Kite was hesitant to criticize the Cheney campaign’s strategy. She wishes Cheney had more presence in Wyoming.
“But I don’t know if that’s possible,” she said.
Another member of the Cheney leadership team, Teton County resident Mary Kay Turner, said she also wants to see her congresswoman on the campaign trail in the month leading up to the Aug. 16 GOP primary election.
“I hope Liz is able to get out here and meet as many people as she possibly can,” Turner said. “That might mean doing some door-to-door work even in certain communities, but also meeting with the Republican parties in these communities, whether friend or foe. She needs to get out here. She is Wyoming.”
In its public outreach, the Cheney campaign has drawn on its significant fundraising advantage, which more than doubled Hageman’s haul as of the Federal Elections Commission’s previous quarterly filing deadline. The campaign has put out information guiding voters on how to change parties and vote in the Republican primary, sent out wordy mailers and run TV ads featuring individuals like longtime Wyoming GOP stalwart Al Simpson pledging his support for Cheney.
“From what I’m seeing, she relies a lot on her supporters to take part in advertising (the campaign),” former Wyoming House representative Mike Madden said. “As far as going around town-to-town, that’s not an efficient use of time anymore anyway.”
Still, Madden, who’s also a member of Cheney’s leadership team, said that it’s “important” for political candidates to attend big county-level events in Wyoming.
“I don’t know if Liz is going to attend our fair parade or not, but I wouldn’t be surprised if she does,” Madden said. “There’s a lot of signs up for her in Johnson County.”
Cheney’s conundrum – whether to campaign in her state or attend to congressional duties – is nothing new, said University of Wyoming political science professor Jim King. There are plenty of states that hold August primaries, and Congress is typically in session until just a few weeks before.
“If a person is a member of Congress, there is that problem of doing your job while campaigning to keep your job,” King said. “This is one of those classic Catch-22s for an elected member of Congress: How much time you spend at home, how much time you spend in Washington?”
