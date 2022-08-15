Election yard signs

Election yard signs line a sidewalk in Cheyenne, on Tuesday. AP

 Thomas Peipert

JACKSON — Shortly after U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., asked a handful of moderate Teton County Republicans, Democrats and independents for their vote last Monday afternoon on the back porch of a Snake River-side Wilson home, some attendees made clear that their alliance wasn't easy.

“So many of us have changed our party to vote for you,” one woman called from the back of the crowd, standing near an infinity pool that emptied into a pond just behind her. “But please remember, Roe v. Wade is not a black and white issue. There’s housing involved, there’s life and death involved. It’s not black and white."

