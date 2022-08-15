JACKSON — Shortly after U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., asked a handful of moderate Teton County Republicans, Democrats and independents for their vote last Monday afternoon on the back porch of a Snake River-side Wilson home, some attendees made clear that their alliance wasn't easy.
“So many of us have changed our party to vote for you,” one woman called from the back of the crowd, standing near an infinity pool that emptied into a pond just behind her. “But please remember, Roe v. Wade is not a black and white issue. There’s housing involved, there’s life and death involved. It’s not black and white."
Cheney is facing a stiff primary contest from Fort Laramie attorney Harriet Hageman, who former President Donald Trump endorsed.
Cheney has courted Democrats. She didn’t back down from her criticism of the former president.
“A president trying to use force to overturn an election to stay in power — that’s a line we must never cross,” Cheney said. “I really believe that there are men and women in both parties who believe strongly that that’s the most important thing. I hear it, I see it. I talk a lot to my colleagues, both Democrats and Republicans, who understand that we are at the edge of an abyss.”
On Monday, at the private campaign event at Patricia Russell’s Wilson home, Cheney joked about talking more often with Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, after her work on the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot. Those quips drew laughter from the crowd.
Patricia Russell, the host, is a former member of the Teton County School District No. 1 board of trustees. Republican Teton County Commissioner Mark Barron and Republican commission candidate Alex Muromcew, who previously fought for the Teton County GOP to continue recognizing Cheney as a Republican, were in the crowd. Also there were Paul Vogelheim and Andrew Byron, Republicans running for seats in the Wyoming House.
Democrats
For every Republican, there were also Democrats.
Democrats included Teton County Commissioners Chair Natalia D. Macker and Commissioner Luther Propst. Jackson Town Councilor Arne Jorgensen attended, as did Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr, a Democrat.
“It was surreal to see the range of people there in support of Liz Cheney because there were many Democrats there who have not necessarily been Cheney supporters,” Propst told the News&Guide. “There’s a political divide in the country that brings people together behind Liz Cheney that don’t support her on major policy issues but do support the peaceful transfer of power after an election was certified as free and fair.”
John Fox, a Teton County Republican and member of Hageman’s grassroots team in the northwest corner of Wyoming, said he wasn’t invited. He wasn’t surprised by the people who were there.
“It’s funny, isn’t it?” Fox said. “When there was no such thing as Jan. 6 and her on that commission — these same people on the Democrat side would never even be caught in the same room as Liz Cheney.
“And now they think she’s almost a hero,” Fox said. “A lot of people think that Liz Cheney is almost a goddess. She has put herself on the line. She believes in the Constitution instead of her own career.”
But “she’s no goddess to me,” Fox said. “She is a pure, 100% traitor.”
Hageman
Hageman blasted Cheney on Tuesday for her most recent campaigning.
“Cheney has completely abandoned Wyoming, is totally obsessed with her own personal political vendetta against President Trump, and only speaks to people who already agree with her,” Hageman said in a prepared statement.
“Liz Cheney only appears in Wyoming occasionally, and when she does, she visits with small groups in private homes, away from the thousands of voters she’s supposed to be representing,” she said.
Hageman, on Aug. 3, told Natrona County conservatives that the 2020 election was ”rigged” and a “travesty,” a departure from her past rhetoric about the election in which she’s questioned the results and process but stopping short of saying it had been stolen from Trump, who lost to President Joe Biden.
Hageman has held at least two town halls in Teton County, including a recent event during which Donald Trump Jr. stumped on her behalf.
Cheney has been traveling with a Capitol Police security detail for almost a year because of threats she’s received. Since appearing at a ticketed event at the Center for the Arts in Jackson in March, Cheney has not appeared before many public audiences in the state.
Jeremy Adler, a Cheney spokesperson, said that he couldn’t comment on security and that Cheney would continue attending house parties and “events of that ilk.”
Cheney’s stances
Cheney’s stances on abortion and climate change did give some people in the otherwise enthusiastically supportive crowd pause.
After folks mingled, snapped selfies with Cheney and then listened to her speak between bites of mini grilled cheese sandwiches and meatballs on a stick, Teton County resident Margie Lynch pressed the congresswoman about whether she’d support the Inflation Reduction Act, the Senate Democrats’ bill aimed at raising $400 billion to fight climate change, raise taxes on loopholes and allow Medicare to negotiate over the price of some prescription drugs.
“I really believe that we’re at a point where the last thing we should be doing is injecting more cash into the economy,” Cheney said in response. “I’m likely to be a no.”
Lynch then pressed her, pointing to the haze over the Tetons, which she said was likely caused by wildfires elsewhere in the West.
“I would not say to you that I don’t believe in climate change, because I think clearly you’re seeing it,” Cheney said. “I think there’s a question about what to do about it.”
That answer got less applause than when Cheney said that abortion “as an issue in particular, doesn’t belong in politics” — and significantly less laughter than when Cheney quipped about Pelosi telling former longtime U.S. Sen. Al Simpson that Democrats crossing over to vote for Cheney in Wyoming was “only temporary.”
Lynch, a member of the Jackson Hole Climate Action Collective’s board, described herself as “very liberal” but said she was registered as a Republican to vote for Cheney.
“Protecting the climate is vitally important, and I hoped to hear a different answer from her,” Lynch said.
Cheney, in a Monday evening interview, fired back at Hageman's comments about the last election.
“She has to say that. If she says anything else, she’ll lose the support of Donald Trump,” Cheney said. She went on to say that Hageman’s claims are the same ones that led Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani to have his law license suspended.
“She’s saying it because she thinks that’s what she has to say to win the seat,” Cheney said. “And that is exactly the kind of person that should never be entrusted with the power of office.”
Hageman, in response, said in her statement that “millions of people have lingering questions about the 2020 election and many of them are here in Wyoming.”
Hageman pointed to a Pennsylvania court that determined the state’s mail-in voting law was unconstitutional and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s spending of “an unprecedented $500 million to take over local elections offices in mostly Democrat precincts.”
Cheney’s stance on the 2020 election and her participation in the Jan. 6 committee is part of what drew some attendees to her, despite their unease over the candidate’s positions on abortion and climate.
“I’m not a Republican, but it doesn’t matter,” said Astrid Flood, sitting on a bench in Russell’s backyard. “I hate that son of a b----, Trump. I can’t stand him, and I just want somebody to bring him down.”