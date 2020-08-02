CHEYENNE – Leading up to this year’s Aug. 18 primary election, the candidates for the Cheyenne City Council have shared their platforms, solutions and concerns during forums hosted by the League of Women Voters.
We’ve compiled some additional Q&As from last week’s debates so you can get to know the candidates more in-depth. You can also head over to the League of Women Voters Facebook page to watch the forums in their entirety.
Ward 1: How is the city doing with transparency? Would you do anything differently?
Miguel Reyes: ”It’s really hard to go out there and just pinpoint that they’re not doing it right, but the city is doing their best; they’re trying to do their best. Transparency, to me, means hearing everybody’s voices and listening, and also showing them what you’re doing. There’s been some things out there that the city has been kind of on the slow side. As I go through my ward, and as I talk to the people in my ward, they tell me, ‘Look, Mike, you need to do this, you need to do this, this is what’s failing. For example, the swimming pool on the south side, that was a big shish kebab. Transparency, to me, is we need to be able to listen to our voters and show them what we’re doing. That’s what I see as transparency, so if there’s a problem, we bring it to our voters and ask them if this is what they want.”
Jeff White: “I think the city’s done a really good job over the last three and a half years with transparency. We’ve updated the fee schedule for our public records. It was very, very antiquated; we’ve changed that. I think the city’s utilized social media very well. Now, anyone can watch any committee meeting or any full council meeting anytime they want, because they’re recorded and then posted on our website. I think one thing that should be mentioned is when we signed our new franchise agreement with Charter Communications, one of the things that was on the chopping block was the public access channel. I commend Mr. Laybourn, myself, several other council members objected to that, because some folks don’t have internet or have very unreliable internet. So the public access channels stayed, and those council meetings are still broadcast on that channel. So I think we’ve done a good job. Can we do better? I think the city should invest some money into open book software, which would allow every single (financial) transaction to be open to the public.”
Cameron Karajanis: “The biggest thing with transparency is the concerns I’m getting every single day is – how are you being accessible to your residents, to your constituents in your ward? It doesn’t even have to be in your ward, it can be in Ward 2 or 3, it doesn’t matter. How are you being accessible – answering your phone, answering your email in an appropriate time? Somebody emails you on a Monday and you email them two weeks later, that’s not appropriate. To me, it’s going to be, you have a question, here’s my phone number, here’s my email. Let’s be transparent: Why did I make this decision? Why is council making the decision? Why is government making this decision? Well, I’m going to tell you and be transparent and not sugarcoat. … It’s going to be plain black and white, because that’s what the constituents want, that’s what people want in their city council and the mayor is that transparency to be accessible, every day.”
Pete Laybourn: “I think we’re doing well in a number of areas, like Mr. White mentioned. The new website is a big improvement, and if a citizen wants to be involved in what the city does, they have opportunities that definitely didn’t used to exist. Our electronic media, with the code, and really, there’s so many more things to do. But again, I want to express my concern about the way the council operates and the relationship with the mayor. There isn’t one of us that doesn’t talk about accountability and transparency. When it comes to the 25 or 30 issues that happen before the body at our regular meeting, there’s a real need for open discussion, not at the committee level, but at the meeting itself.”
Ward 2: How are you going to work across the aisle with people who don’t share the same beliefs as you do?
Boyd Wiggam: “I have a history of being able to work with people from all across the political spectrum,” he said, giving the example of an instance when he served as legal counsel against the city. “Even though I have a conservative background, a property rights background ... I was able to work with people who came from a different perspective because we found a common goal. … You’ll also find that throughout my history, I tend to be more of a deal maker. It’s very important to me to be able to build relationships and be a reliable partner, whether it’s with somebody on my own side of the aisle or from a different perspective. My planning background also emphasizes getting stakeholder input. ... To be able to make good decisions, I’ve got to hear from all sides. I’ve got to hear all perspectives and all interests, and try to find something that works for everyone.”
Bryan Cook: “Like Mr. Wiggam said, that’s how you have to get things done. There have been plenty of experiences and plenty of situations where I haven’t necessarily agreed with even folks that share the same views with me. That’s sort of the beauty of sitting on City Council, which is, by and large, intended to be nonpartisan. … I’ve experienced that where I may not always agree with the political affiliation of a constituent or a voter who brings an issue forward to me, but I represent them. There are times where there has to be that give and take.”
James Johnson: “If people are reasonable and have a reasonable presentation or reasonable suggestion, I’m definitely willing to listen to it. Unfortunately, let’s look at the national level with people that are on the left side of the spectrum. Let’s look at what’s going on right now in Portland, in Seattle, what’s going on just down the road in Denver. Those people are not reasonable. Those people are not rational. I will not work with those people whatsoever. If you want people on council who will be bullied by people like that to their liberal agenda, because those people are vocal and outspoken and able to get their point across better than the silent majority, then by all means vote for anybody else besides me,” he said, noting that he will work with those who have rational ideas.
Keren Meister-Emerich: “As an educator, I had to work with people, whether or not I agreed with them. I work with many different faculty members, I work with many different students, so I have a background realizing that my role is to work with people. And I think we have to have empathy for people that we’re working with and that would be our constituents. Our constituents do have reasons for agreeing with something or disagreeing with something or having a concern about an issue, and we need to do a deep dive in and find out what is that concern,” she said, noting that making enemies doesn’t get anything done.
Tom Segrave: “Most people who run for elected office have a desire to improve their community, state or nation. Assuming the eight other council members and mayor share this desire, it becomes a negotiation between parties to establish shared goals and timelines. Through work sessions with all members and one-on-one discussions, most issues can be resolved. I do think in this time of COVID that experience and a history of achieving stated goals is important. I look at my eight years on council and marvel at the improvements those governing bodies achieved. Good communication, shared values and a willingness to understand the others’ desires is crucial.”
(Note: Segrave provided a written response to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle after being unable to participate in the forum, due to technical difficulties.
Ward 3: How should the city hold landowners responsible for empty and neglected property? What is your view on the city’s fight the blight efforts?
Richard Johnson: “What we’ve learned over the last few years is it really goes to court. There’s lots of court cases that drag on that are even finding the absentee landowners are currently in a state where it has to go before the court, so that’s why we’ve seen so little done as far as the residential part. Then, of course, the city took on the blighted property, which, of course, I voted for … where the courthouse is now. I actually supported that because it got rid of one of the blighted properties. I like to see the work that’s done on the Bell Building and the Array Building and other buildings. So for commercial, I think we’ve made some pretty good strides, but residential is going to take a lot more.”
Mike Luna: “I like the idea to fight the blight, but so far, I think most of the blight we’ve been fighting has cost the taxpayers money, and that’s not what it’s for. We need to hold absentee landlords more responsible. We really need to quit being so easy on them, and be more forceful in them cleaning up their property and taking care of their property. There’s grants out there that will help with older properties and low-interest loans. I just think we need to be tougher on the absentee landlords and stick to our guns in making them clean up.”
Michelle Aldrich: “I am in agreement with Mr. Luna that we have some absentee and negligent landowners and property owners who need to be held accountable. We have laws on the books. We have things that we could be fining them and enforcing, and it seems like we’re using taxpayer money to buy out and basically reward these derelict landowners and property owners. … We do have laws on the books, if we would simply enforce them, and then continue to pursue those landowners. I think that anytime we are using taxpayer money, we need to be more accountable, and we also need to hold landowners and property owners accountable. So, I would agree that we have the means to do it, we just need to basically have the backbone in order to enforce what we already have on the books.”
Rocky Case: “I think we should hold them accountable, and the definitions of blight need to be very crystal clear, and I think they are in code. We should hold them accountable. One of the big problems with this is finding the absentee landowners – a lot of these properties, particularly residential ones, are held in a trust, and you can’t really pin down who exactly owns the property, so there’s a little bit of a difficult process. When it comes to the fight the blight program itself, it seems to me like there was a very, very big focus on Ward 1 when it came to the properties that were chosen. There’s blight in Ward 2, and there’s blight in Ward 3, so how do we pick and choose which properties we’re going to go after?”