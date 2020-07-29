CHEYENNE – Three incumbents are vying to keep their seats, and a number of newcomers are hoping to make a difference on the Cheyenne City Council in Wards 2 and 3 this year.
Two seats are open in each ward, and the top four candidates in the primary will move on to the general election.
The candidates, with the exception of Ward 2's Tom Segrave and Ward 3's Shawn “Art” Funk, came together virtually Wednesday night at a forum held by the League of Women Voters to share their plans for bringing Cheyenne into the future.
The candidates responded to different sets of questions, and the Q&As below are a sample of what was discussed by the candidates at the forum.
Ward 2
"We often hear candidates talk about needs versus wants, especially in times of tight revenue. But how do you make that distinction?"
James Johnson: “There are certain things that the city is required to give to its residents – those are infrastructure and public safety. With our tight budgets that we're currently dealing with, that's all we're going to be able to offer for the time being. There's this belief that you can spread out the money that we have over different programs. But the problem is, you lose efficiency that way if you have the money in so many different pots.”
Keren Meister-Emerich: “We have to be sure that we're looking at identifying and prioritizing all the issues that may come up,” noting the ability to find outside funding sources like the sixth-penny sales tax. “By putting things like that out for the community to decide, they get to decide some of the needs versus wants. We get to put some of the ballot items together, but it is up to the community if we look at things like the sixth penny for funding."
Boyd Wiggam: "I believe that one of the key functions of good government ... is how well it performs its core competencies. I echo Mr. Johnson's discussion of the infrastructure and public safety, particularly transportation infrastructure, as being core city competencies and really where I would prioritize budgeting in a tight budget,” though he noted that the public has highly prioritized recreation facilities as a want. “As we think about needs versus wants, we need to think about economic development, job growth and expanding opportunities for everybody that wants to live and work here.”
Bryan Cook (incumbent): “It's a constant dance as far as balancing needs versus wants. I mean, obviously, public safety is huge for us,” noting the evolving needs of fire and police. “We also have to weigh those things like Mr. Johnson said – how are we going to increase the tax base and the money coming? Some examples of that have been our recent efforts to build a wind farm on a portion of the Belvoir Ranch in order to bring in those royalties to start maybe supplementing some of the areas where we have shortfalls. We also frankly need to provide public safety and things like sanitation and water and those necessities. But our residents also expect us still to maintain their parks and those kinds of things that they've had, so we have to balance out as well, and I would consider those things to be a necessity.”
"What can or should the city of Cheyenne be doing to respond to the pandemic?"
James Johnson: “I’d like to see all COVID restrictions removed entirely. I hear that a lot of the issues come from the county health officer, but I'd like to see Cheyenne just not enforce those orders. The orders have been draconian. They've been arbitrary and capricious, they're not based on science, and it only harms our community and our economy to keep perpetuating those orders. … We have an unelected, unaccountable bureaucrat that's running our government at the county level, and the state level, and it needs to stop. … It's not the role of the government to take care of our health; if we start to go down that route, there's really no limit to what government can do.”
Keren Meister-Emerich: “According to state statute, the city of Cheyenne is responsible and can enact ordinances related to health, safety and welfare, and it also can establish quarantine ordinances. So, what is being done is legal. … Now, I do believe in science, and the science for masking indicates that if I am a carrier, and I have no symptoms, I'm asymptomatic, my wearing a mask protects everybody around me. ... We've seen in other countries that have enacted masking regulations that it does reduce the number of coronavirus (cases) and impact. So I think that what our community is doing is basing their decisions on science and the increasing numbers. ... If everybody gets sick, we don't have anybody to do the shopping and go to those businesses, so we do have to have care for the people. If it's something as simple as wearing masks that we can get all the businesses back open full time, let's do it.”
Boyd Wiggam: “I believe that the most prudent approach for the city is to make sure that we have all the information that (the public) needs to have so they can figure out what they should do. That's different than saying that somebody must do something under penalty of law. I also really like how the city has been more flexible in allowing businesses to still sell out in the streets off the sidewalk in order to stay in business. I think the longterm consequences of COVID-19 are probably not going to be as severe on the medical side as they are going to be on the economic side. And I think it's really important to the city to keep that in mind going forward is to protect the economic opportunity.”
Bryan Cook: “A big part of me does agree with Mr. Johnson that this has been hurtful to our economy, and Mr. Wiggam, you also stated that in the last handful of weeks we have, we have taken action to try to encourage some economic stimulus. … We have to balance the safety of folks with maintaining our economy, boosting it, bringing it back up, because it is very important. Cheyenne, especially downtown, relies heavily on small business, and those folks cannot endure another prolonged shutdown. We need to rely on the expertise of the medical folks. That is not a decision we should be making. It's not a unilateral decision by the City Council.”
Ward 3
"A lot of people in the community are very interested in streets and curbs. What can we do to keep them in better repair?"
Michelle Aldrich: “We need to have a plan, and in talking with the Public Works director and with the city engineer, there are some things that we could be doing to make sure that we're working smarter and not harder, as well as to make sure that we're planning well so that we don't end up having to remove things that we've just recently paid to repair. As we bring parts of the county into the city, we need to make sure that we are getting curb and gutter and sidewalks taken care of, and we need to make sure that we're using quality products. ... We have two incumbents that have been making these decisions on the council. We have Nationway, where all the material that they put down on it melted, and now it's going to need major repairs. I think that we just need to have people who aren’t asleep at the wheel making those decisions.”
Rocky Case (incumbent): “First and foremost, we need to define specifications using national standards and use quality material, plain and simple. If, for instance, we're going to build a development, and we're going to use some kind of test concrete that's never been used ... why should the residents be responsible for that five years later when that fails? This is the city spec, so that's a problem. But we also need to take care of our own backyard,” noting that the curb and gutters in the city have been neglected. “Why should we mandate that residents and businesses take care of that curb and gutter? … We need to be more judicious about the materials that we're using, demand higher quality.” Case also noted that he did oppose the repairs on Nationway.
Richard Johnson: “When it comes down to it, the curb and gutter is actually the property owner's responsibility to take care of. And so that's where it would end with that, unless that ordinance changes in regards to actual street repair. … When I was on (the council), I can't remember how many times I heard of revisions that we were going to do to the pavement management plan until basically it just all went together. It just seemed like we were just thrown spit wads, hoping something will stick.”
Mike Luna (incumbent): “When the city does its own repairs, we need to prep it better. I've seen them do repairs right outside of my house in like five minutes, and if it takes five minutes to do a repair, we should have them all done in the city. They need to prep it right on the city side and use the good material, like Mr. Case said." He noted that he also agreed with Aldrich about needing a solid plan. "You have to hold the contractors accountable for sometimes the pretty crappy work they do, excuse my language. We never make them honor the warranty on work that gets done. I've seen intersections get done, and a year later, we've got big potholes again." Luna also noted that individuals shouldn't be blamed for the actions of the council regarding the Nationway issues.
"What can or should the city of Cheyenne be doing to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?"
Richard Johnson: "Basically, they should give educated, up-to-date information, and that's it. I'm not a fan of any of the buyouts or anything like that. I think that they should just basically be dissemination of information, and that's it."
Mike Luna: “Honestly, I think we're doing OK, but I think we can do better with better updates and more accurate updates. All you gotta do is, like it or not, is follow the rules, and it will be gone.”
Michelle Aldrich: “There are several things they can do. One is, I agree with Mr. Johnson, making sure that there's current information and it's updated. But I think we need to let businesses make those decisions. If they want to require a mask in their business, they can do that, and citizens should have the right not to go into businesses. I think it's up to the individual businesses, and it's up to individuals to be responsible for their own health. I also do appreciate that Cheyenne has allowed and opened up some of the things like alcohol to be delivered through Grubhub and Doordash ... but I think we need to continually support our local businesses and commerce, allow people to make a living and to carry out their livelihoods while imposing minimal restrictions on adults in the community."
Rocky Case: “We need to work very closely with the state and the county health officials in order to educate the community as to what's going on, what are the numbers doing – are they up, what is the guidance coming from those offices? But I absolutely do not believe that City Council or the mayor or any governing body should put any ordinances in place regarding that. ... No unilateral decisions should be made regarding those decisions. We also need to be very cognizant of how we're spending the CARES Act money that we'll be getting from the state, and encourage folks to act responsibly, encourage folks to socially distance, and just be smart and diligent, but do not pass any laws at the city level.”